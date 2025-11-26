Tech Talent Assembly Launches ‘Tech Workforce Resilience Playbook-Startup Edition’ to Strengthen Resilience and Growth in the Tech Sector

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tech Talent Assembly (TTAB), an affiliated association of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), today launched “Tech Workforce Resilience Playbook – Startup Edition”, a practical guide to be co-created with ACE.SG, to help Singapore’s tech start-ups and SMEs manage hiring, transitions and upskilling in a fair, human-centred way. The Playbook initiative was unveiled at the annual TTAB Awards 2025, where TTAB also formalised partnerships through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Alibaba Cloud and DNEX Ventures Pte Ltd (D:NEXA). The MoUs were signed by General Manager of Singapore Mr Choong Hon Keat and Executive Chairperson of D:NEXA Mr Mike Chiam, respectively. This was officiated by President of TTAB, Maxim Tint.



Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development & Information and Ministry of Health, and Advisor to Tech Talent Assembly, and the award recipients of TTAB Awards 2025

The event was graced by Guest-of-Honour, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development & Information and Ministry of Health, and Advisor to Tech Talent Assembly, Mr Tan Kiat How, and was attended by close to 150 guests, including government agencies, corporate partners and award recipients.

Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development & Information and Ministry of Health, and Advisor to Tech Talent Assembly, Mr Tan Kiat How said, “I congratulate TTAB and its partners for the launch of the ‘Tech Workforce Resilience Playbook – Startup Edition’, and commend this initiative to strengthen the fair, progressive and inclusive employment practices across our tech industry, especially amongst start-ups. Ground-up, community-oriented effort like this Playbook is a unique tripartite strength of Singapore’s system where unions, industry and government come together to uplift capabilities of enterprises and the workforce, and creating better opportunities for our people. I look forward to more of such collaborations as we seize exciting opportunities in the digital economy.”

Supporting sustainable growth in Singapore’s tech start-up ecosystem

To build a more resilient tech workforce, TTAB unveiled the ‘Tech Workforce Resilience Playbook – Startup Edition’, to be developed in collaboration with ACE.SG. The Playbook will provide concise, practical frameworks and tools to guide both employers and workers across hiring, performance and transition moments with a particular focus on the realities of start-ups and SMEs. It aims to promote fair, transparent and human-centred employment practices and is designed for easy adoption by organisations with small HR functions.

The Playbook will be made available on NTUC and TTAB’s digital platforms. It will feature a dual audience approach that serves the founders, Human Resources (HR) and talent. As Singapore’s tech landscape continues to evolve, the Playbook underscores TTAB’s continued commitment to championing fair employment, skills development, and sustainable career growth.

Strengthening collaboration through strategic partnerships

Under the MoU with Alibaba Cloud, the partners will co-deliver a suite of initiatives, including workshops, technical bootcamps and curated learning pathways to accelerate AI adoption and digital upskilling among Singapore’s tech talent. The partnership will also include coordinated support for employers applying for NTUC’s Company Training Committee (CTC) schemes, with Alibaba Cloud and TTAB providing guidance on workforce training plans and success case studies.

Choong Hon Keat, General Manager of Singapore, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence said: “As we mark our 10th year in Singapore, we are deeply honoured by the recognition from Tech Talent Assembly and excited to further strengthen our commitment to the local digital transformation ecosystem. This collaboration with NTUC represents our continued dedication to empowering Singaporean businesses with cutting-edge digital solutions that drive innovation and sustainable growth.”

The collaboration with D:NEXA will focus on co-creating programmes that strengthen digital leadership and ethical AI practices across industry and startup ecosystems. Leveraging D:NEXA’s multi-sector network, the partnership will provide pathways for promising start-ups and practitioners to access mentorship, industry placements and sectoral learning opportunities.

Both partnerships underscore TTAB’s commitment to connecting the tech workforce with strategic ecosystem partners to promote ethical AI adoption, digital leadership, and to build a more resilient and future-oriented digital community across Asia.

Recognising Tech Leaders Who Champion Human-First Values

To recognise those who embody TTAB’s human-first values, the TTAB Awards 2025 honoured individuals and teams across three categories: the Tech Excellence Award for Lifelong Learning & Contribution, the Tech Ecosystem Champion Award, and the Tech Team Leadership Award. Winners were selected by a judging panel comprising independent tech community leaders, based on criteria related to impact, inclusivity and demonstrable practice.

With women now comprising about 40% of Singapore’s tech workforce[1], one of the highest proportions globally, TTAB aims to prove that tech excellence is not just about innovation, but about opportunity for all. Founded on the principles of continuous learning, mutual empowerment and unyielding inclusivity, the TTAB Awards are a call to action for all tech professionals in Singapore to uphold these values and nurture the next generation.

President of TTAB, Maxim Tint, shared, “The launch of the ‘Tech Workforce Resilience Playbook – Startup Edition’ initiative is testament to TTAB’s commitment in building a more resilient and inclusive tech ecosystem, as well as helping our tech workforce navigate growth and change together. We are also excited to embark on our new partnerships with tech leaders, Alibaba Cloud and D:NEXA. Together, we will ensure that our workers remain adaptable, skilled, and ready to embrace future challenges. Congratulations to our awardees – I am inspired by their invaluable contributions to uplift our tech ecosystem and foster an inclusive environment.”