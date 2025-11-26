Xinhua Silk Road: China’s Weihai Int’l Port Economic and Technological Dev’t District sees single-day cross-border e-commerce exports exceed 300,000 parcels

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Weihai International Logistics Park, located in Weihai International Port Economic and Technological Development District of Weihai City, east China’s Shandong Province, has recently achieved a record high of over 300,000 outbound parcels per day.

To deal with the peak season of the cross-border e-commerce, Weihai International Port Economic and Technological Development District has stepped up efforts to improve business environment and work with relevant authorities such as the customs in providing better service.

According to Gao Yin, manager of Yuanhang Sea-Higher Supply Chain Co., Ltd., thanks to the efficient customs clearance support and seamless logistics coordination, the order delivery cycle has been reduced by one-third, resulting in a significant boost in customer satisfaction.

It is estimated that this year’s export business volume during the year-end sales promotion has increased by over 30 percent year on year, with order growth from Japan and South Korea showing the most significant acceleration.

As a hub for cross-border e-commerce, Weihai International Port Economic and Technological Development District has improved the industry ecosystem and driven business growth.

In the future, the district will deepen cooperation with customs and other authorities, explore innovative service models, and further enhance clearance efficiency to support the high-quality development of cross-border e-commerce.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348482.html