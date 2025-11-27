ARBOR Technology’s Three Innovative AI Products Win Taiwan Excellence Awards

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 34th Taiwan Excellence Awards ceremony took place in Taipei today, where ARBOR Technology was recognized for its outstanding innovation with three flagship AI industrial computers: FPC-5211, IEC-3714, and IEC-G510. Vice President Ms. Annie Lin attended the ceremony on behalf of the company, highlighting ARBOR’s leadership in industrial miniaturization, edge AI computing, and communication integration.

Vice President Lin expressed her appreciation to the judges, stating:

“ARBOR Technology remains dedicated to delivering high-performance, energy-efficient, rugged, and compact edge AI computing solutions. Receiving three awards at once is not only a strong validation of our R&D efforts, but also a testament to Taiwan’s global competitiveness in smart manufacturing and edge AI technologies.”

Three Award-Winning Products Demonstrate ARBOR’s Innovation Capabilities

FPC-5211: ESG High-Performance Fanless Edge AI System. This revolutionary system is equipped with the Intel® Raptor Lake Processor and NVIDIA RTX-2000A GPU. It is capable of executing high-intensity AI workloads in a completely fanless design. It reduces energy consumption by 70% and extends operating lifespan by 3 times compared to traditional solutions, making it ideal for applications in smart manufacturing, Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), and medical imaging.

IEC-3714: Edge AI Computing Smart Retail Player. Featuring an ultra-compact chassis, the IEC-3714 integrates the full AI computing capabilities of the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor. It delivers 34 TOPS of single-device performance with simultaneous quad-channel 4K output. This powerful unit can concurrently execute four OpenVINO AI models, including face recognition, age/gender detection, emotion analysis, and object detection, helping smart retail deployments save 60% in equipment costs and 40% in maintenance expenditure.

IEC-G510: Ultra-Slim AI Digital Signage System. The industry-leading 20 mm ultra-slim design integrates the MediaTek Genio 510 platform and its APU AI engine. This system achieves a perfect balance between high-efficiency AI inference and low-power consumption. It features real-time face and emotion recognition capabilities, with a Bill of Materials (BOM) cost reduced by 35% compared to traditional x86 platforms, making it highly suitable for smart retail and interactive advertising applications.

ARBOR Technology pledges to continue its investment in AI, low-power, and edge computing R&D. By deepening partnerships with strategic allies and system integrators, ARBOR aims to accelerate digital transformation for global customers, truly bringing innovation to every industry site “From Edge to Action.”

For more information, please visit ARBOR website.