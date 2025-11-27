BANDAI SPIRITS to Merchandise the ONE PIECE × NBA Collaboration

The first figure in the series is a dunk figure of Luffy in an NBA uniform, scheduled for release in December 2025

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BANDAI SPIRITS Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Sakakibara Hiroshi, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) is announcing a collaboration between the globally popular TV anime “ONE PIECE” and the NBA. The first commemorative product, ” ONE PIECE ×NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY ” will be made available for purchase starting December im 5, 2025 at the ONE PIECE BASE SHOP (Shinjuku, Tokyo) . In Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, this collaboration will be available on the Bandai Namco Asia Official Online Store, “PREMIUM BANDAI ASIA” (https://p-bandai.com), and will also be sequentially available at NBA Official Stores (offline stores only) in these regions.

This collaboration is a special project that elevates the brand value of both properties by fusing two distinct cultures—animation and sports. BANDAI SPIRITS will channel the synergy generated by this partnership into a diverse product portfolio. By uniting the dream-driven battles, steadfast camaraderie, and intricately crafted universe of ONE PIECE with the NBA’s dynamic team play, unwavering passion, and relentless will to win, the project will create an entirely new level of appeal.

The first item in the lineup is the “ONE PIECE ×NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY,” a special-edition series that pairs ONE PIECE characters with NBA themes. The debut piece captures Luffy, clad in an NBA team uniform, at the very moment he soars in for a dunk—showcasing the overwhelming detail and impact that define BANDAI SPIRITS’ craftsmanship.

Established in 2018 to drive business growth in high-target markets worldwide, BANDAI SPIRITS will continue to deliver awe-inspiring experiences that exceed expectations through products imbued with true “SPIRITS”—soul.

ONE PIECE × NBA Collaboration Overview

The collaboration is built around the spirit of “ONE PIECE,” known for its themes of friendship, teamwork and the pursuit of dreams, resonating both with both anime and basketball fans worldwide.

Since its serialization began in 1997, ONE PIECE has surpassed 500 million copies in worldwide circulation and continues to captivate audiences through its long-running anime series on Fuji TV. Meanwhile, the NBA has established itself as a premier destination for sports and entertainment, with games broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Together, the brands will introduce products designed to appeal to diverse fan bases and new audiences alike.

The “ONE PIECE ×NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY” series’ Pre-orders will be available in December 2025 in Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand on the Bandai Namco Asia Official Online Store, “PREMIUM BANDAI ASIA” (https://p-bandai.com). The lineup will subsequently expand to include plush toys, lifestyle goods, and more.

“ONE PIECE x NBA” collaboration product details

Product name ONE PIECE ×NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY LOS ANGELES LAKERS ONE PIECE ×NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY CHICAGO BULLS ONE PIECE ×NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS ONE PIECE ×NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY BOSTON CELTICS ONE PIECE ×NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY NEW YORK KNICKS ONE PIECE ×NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Product name ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH CHICAGO BULLS ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH BOSTON CELTICS ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH NEW YORK KNICKS ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH LOS ANGELES LAKERS ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER’s PLUSH MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Product name LUFFY’s ONE PIECE×NBA -Uniform Icon Edition-

In addition, a Release has been confirmed under the TAMASHII NATIONS brand’s S.H.Figuarts series. For further details, please visit https://tamashiiweb.com/special/jumpcs/onepiece/ .

※The information in this press release is current as of November 21st, 2025 and may change without prior notice.

※Images included in the press release are for reference only and may differ from the actual items.