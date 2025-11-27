Botslab Wins 2026 CES Innovation Award for its G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam

NEW CASTLE, Del., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Botslab, a pioneer in AI-powered smart living technology, has been named a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree for its G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam. The recognition comes from the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category, celebrating the product’s forward-thinking design, enhanced safety features, and engineering excellence.

Presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards spotlight the year’s most impactful design and engineering achievements leading up to CES 2026—recognized globally as the premier technology event—set for January 6–9 in Las Vegas.

The Botslab G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam elevates vehicle safety standards with its 4-channel recording system, offering an expansive 560° field of view covering the front, rear, and both sides of the vehicle. Each camera captures crisp, detailed footage in day or night conditions, supported by an F1.8 aperture, WDR processing, and 940 nm infrared illumination. The device also features a versatile modular setup: users may switch from a 4-camera configuration to a 3-camera mode, allowing the front lens to record in 4K for even sharper and more detailed imagery.

Engineered for comprehensive protection, the Botslab G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam introduces a 24/7 Parking Mode equipped with time-lapse monitoring, sentry detection, and collision alerts. Voice control enables hands-free operation, while the 3.18-inch touchscreen provides a clear and intuitive interface for reviewing footage and adjusting settings. Drivers can simultaneously monitor all four camera feeds, and built-in GPS integrates seamlessly with the Botslab App to replay routes with precision. With 5G Wi-Fi, video transfers and backups are quick and effortless.

Reliability is reinforced with a super capacitor that performs effectively in temperatures ranging from –20 °C to 70 °C. The Botslab G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam also uses advanced G-sensor pre-recording to capture crucial moments seconds before impact, helping preserve essential evidence when it matters most.

At Botslab, we believe smart technology should do more than document events—it should help drivers understand and anticipate them. The G980H is built on that philosophy, combining AI intelligence, thoughtful product design, and user-driven functionality to create a smarter, safer driving experience.

Botslab continues to grow its portfolio of AI-enhanced devices—including security cameras, dashcams, kids’ smartwatches, and AI note devices—bringing more intuitive and connected living experiences to households worldwide.

For more information about the Botslab G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam, please visit https://global.botslab.com/.