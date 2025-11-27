CHINT Empowers Global Channel Partners through Knowledge, Community, and Industry Growth

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, CHINT successfully concluded its global channel engagement initiative, the Cool Season Campaign, reaching partners across more than 20 countries in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The program featured nearly 100 local industry events and attracted over 1,000 professionals from the energy and electrical value chain, demonstrating CHINT’s commitment to empowering its partners through knowledge, collaboration, and capability building.

CHINT Cool Season 2025 | Global Highlights

Knowledge Empowerment across Regions

CHINT organized targeted workshops and training sessions for design institutes, panel builders, distributors, and OEM partners, focusing on key sectors such as building power systems, data centers, and industrial applications. These sessions combined technical solution training, product demonstrations, and application discussions to enhance partners’ engineering expertise and digital readiness.

Building Local Networks for Electricians

In collaboration with local associations and technical institutions, CHINT established regional platforms that connect electricians, contractors, and engineers to promote professional knowledge exchange. Through these community-based initiatives, participants improved practical skills and safety awareness, while the Electrician Ambassador Program encouraged peer learning and shared real project experiences.

Empowering Career Value and Industry Growth

CHINT further strengthened community ties through electrician competitions and skill development events that celebrate craftsmanship and recognize frontline expertise. These efforts reflect CHINT’s belief that partners are not just local representatives but an extension of its global team. Throughout the year, CHINT’s channel ecosystem has continued to expand its reach in building, data center, and OEM industries, providing solution-based empowerment that supports sustainable electrification worldwide.

About CHINT

Founded in 1984, CHINT is a global leading provider of smart energy solutions with operations in over 140 countries. The company focuses on electrical products, automation, clean energy, and digital solutions that enable efficient, safe, and sustainable energy development worldwide.

https://chintglobal.com

Contact:

Zongyu Han

hanzy5@chintglobal.com