DJI and SkyPixel Open Submissions for the 11th Annual Photo and Video Contest

Creators Invited to “Frame the World” for a Chance to Win Prizes Totalling $200,000

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, and SkyPixel, one of the world’s most popular online communities for aerial photography and videography, today announce the 11th annual SkyPixel Photo & Video Contest. The competition showcases the evolution of photography, calling on creators to “Frame the World” in their submissions using aerial and handheld photography. Starting today, with submissions closing March 10, 2026, photographers and videographers can enter their visual creations for a chance to win one of 53 different awards, with prizes totalling almost $200,000 USD.

Since its inception in 2015, the SkyPixel Annual Photo and Video Contest has showcased inspiring works, and also serves as a platform for the exchange of brilliant and groundbreaking ideas. The competition brings together creators from around the globe, sparking mutual admiration and furthering artistic progress.

Frame the World, Find Your Flow

The 11th annual contest encourages creators to showcase their unique perspective of the world’s beauty, immersing themselves in the world around them to discover their own inner flow through the images and video they capture.

Last year’s contest introduced handheld photography as a new category, and this year, the handheld category expands to include panoramic perspectives using 360-degree cameras to cater to creators enriching their work with dynamic viewpoints. Finally, for the first time, participants can also win a weekly award for their submissions.

Contest Details

The contest recognizes talent in two main categories: Photography and Videography. Photography submissions must be made with a DJI camera drone, and Videography submissions can fall into two subcategories: Aerial Videography (made with a DJI camera drone) or Handheld Videography (made with a DJI handheld camera or accessory, such as a gimbal).

Aerial Photography

Embrace the world, capture the moment. Whether creatures of nature, the world within architecture, elegance on the sports field, or the stories in portraits, all can showcase the wonder of aerial photography.

Entries must be taken with an eligible DJI drone (Inspire / Mavic / Air / Mini / Phantom series / DJI Neo / DJI Flip) Each image must be at least 3MB with a resolution of no less than 300dpi



Aerial Videography

Take off into the sky and redefine how you see the world from an aerial vantage point. From sweeping landscapes and bustling cities to journeys and arenas, every grandeur and subtle detail moves in tune with your creativity. Make every frame your statement from above.

Entries should not exceed 5 minutes in length At least 30 seconds of footage should be shot using eligible DJI products (Inspire / Mavic / Air / Mini / Avata / Phantom series, and DJI FPV / DJI Neo) Entries must include over 50% aerial footage



Handheld Videography

Starting from the palm of your hand, a handheld perspective gently touches the world before you. The aroma of coffee from a street corner, a child’s beaming smile, every serendipitous encounter on a journey — all that is dynamic and tender moves in sync with your inspiration. Let every frame be a record of your embrace of life.

Entries should not exceed 5 minutes in length At least 30 seconds of footage should be shot using eligible DJI products (Ronin gimbals / Ronin cinema cameras / Osmo Action / Osmo Pocket / Osmo Mobile / Osmo 360 / Osmo Nano series). Entries must include over 50% handheld footage



Industry-Leading Judges

This year’s SkyPixel submissions will be judged by some of the leading photographers and videographers from around the world.

For the photography category, submissions will be evaluated by celebrated photographers including:

Jake Guzman , renowned outdoor photographer and filmmaker

renowned outdoor photographer and filmmaker Daniel Kordan , renowned landscape photographer

renowned landscape photographer Jiang Ping , landscape photographer and member of the China Photographers Association, formerly chief photographer for National Geographic China

landscape photographer and member of the China Photographers Association, formerly chief photographer for National Geographic China Zhu Jiong, renowned curator and Professor at the School of Photography, Beijing Film Academy, with accolades including the 2016 “Feima Cup” Outstanding Curator Award from the China Photographers Association

Video submissions will be judged by a star-studded list of filmmakers including:

Wally Pfister , Renowned cinematographer known for films including The Dark Knight ; a 2011 Oscar Winner for his work on Inception

Renowned cinematographer known for films including a 2011 Oscar Winner for his work on Ryan Hosking , Director of Photography specializing in aerial cinematography, with recent work on TV series Yellowstone

Director of Photography specializing in aerial cinematography, with recent work on TV series Zeng Jian , cinematographer and film editor whose cinematographic masterpiece Blind Massage earned him the Silver Bear for Best Cinematography at the 64th Berlin International Film Festival and the Best Cinematography Award at the 51st Golden Horse Awards

cinematographer and film editor whose cinematographic masterpiece earned him the Silver Bear for Best Cinematography at the 64th International Film Festival and the Best Cinematography Award at the 51st Golden Horse Awards Benjamin Hardman , a photographer and natural history cinematographer with experience producing content for global brands including Netflix, BBC, National Geographic, and Disney

Prizes and Recognition

This year, SkyPixel and DJI will award three Grand Prizes and give away more than 53 prizes over the course of the competition with a total value of over $200,000 USD.

All grand prize winners will receive a SkyPixel trophy and a SkyPixel Creator Contract, and the grand prizes for each category winner are as follows:

The winning photo participant will receive an all-new Hasselblad X2D II 100C Combo (worth over $15,000 )

will receive an all-new Hasselblad X2D II 100C Combo (worth over ) The winning aerial video participant will receive a DJI Inspire 3 combo and a Mavic 4 Pro combo (worth over $22,000 )

will receive a DJI Inspire 3 combo and a Mavic 4 Pro combo (worth over ) The winning handheld video participant will be awarded a DJI Ronin 4D-8K cinema camera combo (worth over $18,000 )

The full list of awards can be seen on the official SkyPixel website and includes prizes such as the DJI Mavic 4 Pro, DJI Avata 2, DJI RS 4 Pro, DJI Air 3S, and the Osmo Pocket 3, as well as cash prizes. All entrants will also receive DJI credits which can be used at store.dji.com. However, participants must reside in a country or region where an official DJI online store is available.

Submission Details

Submission Start Date: November 27, 2025 , 12:00 (UTC+8)

, 12:00 (UTC+8) Submission End Date: March 10, 2026 , 23:59 (UTC+8)

, 23:59 (UTC+8) Winners Announced: April 27, 2026 , 12:00 (UTC+8)

For the second year in a row, the contest features a dual submissions process. Submissions will be accepted via the official SkyPixel website as well as all DJI social media channels (Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and X).

Interested participants can visit the SkyPixel 11th Annual Photo & Video Contest website for more information on contest rules and guidelines: skypixel.com/contests/2025.

About SkyPixel

Founded in 2014, SkyPixel is a leading global community for aerial photographers and videographers. The platform has over 55 million registered users and hosts thousands of aerial images and videos uploaded daily around the world. To date, the Sky Pixel Contest has received over 500,000 submissions from more than 140 countries and regions worldwide. For more info, please visit https://www.skypixel.com .

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.