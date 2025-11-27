Dr. Fatma Al-Balushi – Driving Cultural Stewardship and Digital Advancement in Oman

Distinguished UTM alumna honoured among the Global 200 Women Power Leaders 2025 for shaping the intersection of heritage, technology, and governance

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) proudly celebrates Dr. Fatma Al-Balushi, Advisor to the Secretary-General for Museums Affairs at the National Museum of Oman, for being named one of the Global 200 Women Power Leaders of 2025, an international honour conferred by White Page International in association with WCRC Leaders.



Sustaining Heritage through Digital Transformation

A trailblazer in cultural leadership and innovation, Dr. Fatma is celebrated for reshaping Oman’s cultural-heritage narrative, championing museum modernisation, and advancing cultural diplomacy that bridges tradition with technology. Her leadership in multiple government institutions has been pivotal in integrating e-Government transformation, smart-city initiatives, and sustainable digital governance, thus demonstrating how culture and technology can coexist to advance national development.

Among her notable contributions, Dr. Fatma spearheads the Muttrah Souq Heritage Project, a national effort to safeguard Oman’s historic marketplace through digitisation and community-based conservation. She also leads initiatives for the repatriation of Omani cultural property, reflecting her commitment to protecting cultural identity while embracing modernisation.

Her projects reflect sustainability across environmental, social, and cultural dimensions which strengthen community resilience and support continuity across generations. These principles mirror the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and resonate strongly with UTM’s mission to ‘Innovate Sustainable Solutions’.

From UTM Scholar to Global Cultural Leader

As an alumnus of UTM, Dr. Fatma earned her PhD in Information Systems in 2019, under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Mahadi Bahari at the Faculty of Management. Her doctoral work explored enterprise-application integration frameworks for public-sector digital transformation, an area that continues to inform her innovative leadership today. UTM credits her for exemplifying the university’s research-to-practice ethos, which translate scholarly insight into impactful, real-world solutions that balance technological advancement with cultural preservation.

Dr. Fatma’s leadership extends beyond Oman’s borders. She has represented her country at international forums in Malaysia, Kuwait, Azerbaijan, and Morocco, advocating for women’s empowerment, digital inclusion, and cultural sustainability. She was previously recognised among the 100 Influential Omani Women and honoured for excellence in museum innovation and information-system advancement. Her recognition as one of the Global 200 Women Power Leaders 2025 underscores her dual impact as a cultural guardian and as a digital visionary shaping the future of heritage governance across the GCC region and beyond.

Therefore, UTM regards Dr. Fatma’s achievements as a powerful reflection of the university’s international footprint in producing leaders who transform industries and societies. Her journey demonstrates how UTM’s cross-disciplinary education in technology, management, and sustainability empowers graduates to lead global change. Her story stands as an inspiration for women scholars and innovators worldwide which is a reminder that the fusion of culture and technology can yield enduring societal progress.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM):

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a leading public research university in Malaysia, dedicated to advancing knowledge and nurturing future leaders. UTM is committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation, making a significant impact on society and industry. As a global institution, UTM is known for its cutting-edge research and its role in developing innovative solutions to global challenges.