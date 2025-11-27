Dulwich College Ranjit Murugason Sustainability Fund Launches Student-Led Artificial Oyster Reef Project for Dulwich College (Singapore)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Dulwich College Ranjit Murugason Sustainability Fund has launched the Artificial Oyster Reef Project at Changi Sailing Club, a student-led initiative that brings Dulwich College (Singapore)’s sustainability education to life.

Launched by the Sustainability Fund for Dulwich College (Singapore) students, the project explores how repurposed oyster shells can enhance marine biodiversity, improve water quality, and strengthen coastal resilience. With the technical support of engineering and environmental consultancy Witteveen+Bos, students and staff will lead every stage –– from reef design and installation to ecological monitoring and community engagement –– applying classroom learning to real-world environmental challenges.

The initiative has been made possible through the Dulwich College Ranjit Murugason Sustainability Fund, which provides students with opportunities to turn ideas into action through funding, mentorship and collaboration with industry experts. To further strengthen the Sustainability Fund’s capacity to support meaningful, student-led projects, Mr Ranjit Murugason, Fellow of the College and Old Alleynian, has made an additional endowment of S$10,000.

“The Sustainability Fund exists to empower our students to turn their environmental ideas into tangible action,” said Mr Murugason. “The Artificial Oyster Reef Project does exactly that –– it is innovative, collaborative, and deeply rooted in real-world impact. I am delighted to continue supporting the Sustainability Fund so that more projects like this can take shape. This work is particularly important in Singapore, where the preservation of our marine ecosystems and coastal resilience is vital to the nation’s long-term environmental future.”

“The Artificial Oyster Reef Project exemplifies what we mean by Live Worldwise, with our students working in partnership with scientists, conservationists, and community organisations to make a measurable difference to our natural environment,” added Mr David Ingram, Head of Dulwich College (Singapore). “It is a powerful demonstration of how the Dulwich College Ranjit Murugason Sustainability Fund enables our students to transform their learning into purposeful action, both in Singapore and beyond. We are deeply thankful for Mr Murugason’s continued leadership and vision in making projects like this possible.”

The project, led by Mr Alex Ireland, Director of Global Citizenship, Dulwich College (Singapore), commenced in October 2025.

About Dulwich College (Singapore)

Dulwich College (Singapore) is a leading international school for students aged 2 to 18, drawing on over 400 years of heritage from Dulwich College in London and rooted in the ethos of the British independent school tradition. Guided by its vision to Live Worldwise and its Guiding Statements — Innovative Learning, Intercultural Awareness, Wellbeing, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Environmental Sustainability, and Social Justice — the College prepares students to make a positive difference in the world. Its rich curriculum balances academic excellence with holistic development in the arts, sport, innovation, and service, nurturing curious, compassionate global citizens.

About the Dulwich College Ranjit Murugason Sustainability Fund

The Dulwich College Ranjit Murugason Sustainability Fund (“the Sustainability Fund”) was established in 2021 to empower students to design practical, purposeful, and community-driven solutions to tackle the social and environmental challenges of the day. A collaboration between Dulwich College (Singapore) and Ranjit Murugason — a Fellow of the College, Founding Chairman of the Board of Trustees (2014–2025), Old Alleynian, and parent — the Sustainability Fund embodies the College’s vision to Live Worldwise and nurtures compassionate global citizens ready to make a positive difference in the world.