Dunhuang Elevates Its Silk Road Tourism Appeal with Digital Innovation and Cultural Immersion

DUNHUANG, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This year, Dunhuang in China’s northwest Gansu province has intensified its drive to enhance the international visitor experience, introducing a series of digital upgrades and cultural engagement initiatives in partnership with Trip.com Group. These efforts form part of a broader push to enhance inbound tourism to the city, which sits along China’s historic Silk Road.

A key milestone this year was Dunhuang’s participation in the “NIHAO! CHINA” 2025 Asian Tour Operators’ China Trip, a flagship programme hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation and co-organised by Shenyang, Changchun, Zhangjiajie, Dunhuang and Trip.com Group.

Over 100 leading travel delegates from across Asia, including South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, visited China’s cities, including Dunhuang, to deepen their understanding of China’s cultural resources, robust service systems, and tourism cooperation potential. As the anchor destination of the tour’s “Colourful Silk Road Tour” segment, Dunhuang embodies the ethos: “Dunhuang, a place that appeals to all hearts.”

The curated itinerary immersed delegates in Dunhuang’s offerings — a blend of cultural heritage, living traditions and desert landscapes.

Highlights included exhibitions of the ancient murals from the Mogao Caves, Tang-inspired Ancient Sound of Dunhuang performances, artefacts at the Dunhuang Museum, and hands-on experiences such as seal-carving. The day concluded with the natural beauty of Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring, followed by Dunhuang Night Market’s vibrant local food scene.

To enhance the experience for international travellers, the Mogao Caves collaborated with Trip.com Group to launch an integrated service centre, featuring multilingual ticket vending machines to streamline services for overseas tourists. Meanwhile, the Dunhuang Cultural and Tourism Department has introduced a dedicated Dunhuang travel theme page on the Trip.com platform, consolidating travel content, recommendations and bookable products into a single one-stop service. These initiatives mark significant progress in enhancing inbound travel services, positioning Dunhuang as a leading example of how digital innovation and cultural storytelling can elevate China’s tourism offering. The city’s deepened collaboration with Trip.com Group further supports its long-term ambition to strengthen international connectivity and visitor engagement.

As a historic gateway on the Silk Road, Dunhuang is poised to welcome a new generation of global travellers, inviting visitors from around the world to rediscover its unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty.

