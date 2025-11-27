Electricity Connect 2025 | Huawei Wins “Best Technology Provider” Award

Huawei’s recognition as The Best Technology Provider

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2025 – The Electricity Connect 2025 conference, organized by Indonesia Electrical Power Society (MKI) in collaboration with multiple institutions, was successfully held in Jakarta. During the event, Huawei’s recognition as The Best Technology Provider at the Electricity Connect 2025 event underscores the company’s long-term commitment to supporting Indonesia’s energy transition through continuous innovation in digital and intelligent technologies. This award reflects Huawei’s dedication to collaborating with industry partners, delivering reliable and future-ready solutions, and contributing to a more efficient, sustainable, and resilient power sector in Indonesia.

“Human economy has evolved from agricultural economy to industrial economy, and now entered the digital economy, striding forward toward the intelligent economy. The future intelligent world will be a deep convergence of the physical world and the digital world. The physical world is driven by energy, including traditional fossil energy and new energy. The digital world is driven by data, supported by ICT technologies such as 5G, AI, and cloud computing. Therefore, bit and watt will be the two core driving forces toward the intelligent world.

All industries are accelerating their digital and intelligent transformation to enhance productivity. New changes are happening in every part of the power industry, including source, grid, load and storage. On the basis of traditional energy flow management, we need to strengthen information flow management, to realize comprehensive perception, reliable connection, real-time analysis, and intelligent autonomy to build a future-oriented clean, low-carbon, and intelligent power system.” said Andy Huang, CEO of Huawei Power Generation Intelligentization Business Unit.

“By 2060, Indonesia’s total installed power capacity is projected to grow from the current 100 GW to 450 GW. Throughout this transition, Huawei will provide the most robust and advanced ICT infrastructure to support diversed intelligent applications to empower Indonesia’s power generation industry to be greener, more efficient, and smarter,” Andy added.

During the annual event, Huawei showcased its latest technologies advances, ranging from end-to-end solutions—such as smart PV and smart distribution, innovative technologies—such as its Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) to build a more resilient energy system, and ample applications of 5G, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies in the power sector, in order to further accelerate a new round of global technical revolution.

As Indonesia accelerates its transition toward new and renewable energy and upgrades its national power grid, Huawei Indonesia reaffirmed its commitment to deepening its long-term partnership with the Indonesian state electricity firm, expanding collaboration with other local energy companies and international organizations, and participating more actively in Indonesia’s evolving energy ecosystem through its participation in the Electricity Connect 2025.

