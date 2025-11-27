FUKU.AI Unveils Fiona: The AI Interviewer Built for High-Volume Hiring in Asian SMEs

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hiring at Asia’s fast-growing SMEs just got a turbo boost. FUKU.AI, the Singapore-headquartered startup building agentic recruitment tools for SMEs across Asia, today announced the general availability of Fiona, its friendly and professional AI interview co-worker that makes early-stage hiring faster, fairer, and more transparent.



Fiona – AI Interviewer by FUKU.AI

Fiona conducts fully autonomous 10-minute video interviews using a friendly, life-like avatar. She asks straight-to-the-point questions, dynamically follows up, and then generates a transparent summary showing exactly where each candidate stands. Candidates receive a transcript, key strengths, and a clear explanation of how their responses were evaluated — giving them full control over their application journey. They can also apply directly to job postings, while Fiona autonomously reaches out to top matches.

“Fiona is obsessed with fairness and efficiency,” said Kevin Gao, CEO of FUKU.AI. “Every candidate gets the same structured experience, the same level of attention, and the same transparent evaluation. And it does all this with unmatched efficiency, turning days of screening into minutes.”

Designed for High-Volume SME Roles

Fiona is ideal for high-volume roles in SMEs – sales, engineers, back-office functions, and more. Integrated with ATS and HRIS platforms and powered by LLM orchestration, Fiona autonomously reaches out to candidates, screens them, and delivers clear, instantly digestible reports with precise recommendations: proceed, hold, or reject. This eliminates hours — or even days — of manual screening, reduces bias, and allows managers to focus on decision-making rather than first-round filtering.

“Asian SMEs need speed without sacrificing quality,” said Kai Yang, CTO of FUKU.AI. “Fiona gives busy hiring managers a warm, professional AI interviewer co-pilot that can reliably run thousands of interviews a day with consistent scoring, clear outcomes, and zero drop in fairness.”

Transparent and Empowering

FUKU.AI emphasizes that Fiona’s experience is fair, transparent, and consistent. From the first question, candidates know how they’re being assessed, and managers can trust that every decision is backed by clear, objective data.

Availability

Fiona is now available globally, with early traction building among SMEs across Southeast Asia.

Call to Action

Let Fiona meet your candidates.

Visit FUKU.AI/Fiona to get started.

About FUKU.AI

FUKU.AI builds agentic recruitment tools for SMEs across Asia, helping fast-growing companies modernize hiring with intelligence, transparency, and speed. Headquartered in Singapore, the company builds practical, high-impact AI tools that reach out to candidates, automate early-stage screening, reduce bias, and deliver consistent, transparent candidate experiences. Its mission is to make high-quality hiring accessible to every SME — not just enterprise HR teams. Visit https://www.fuku.ai for more information or contact Eddie Ler, Chief Strategy Officer at eddie@fuku.ai