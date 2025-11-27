GC Genome Publishes Blood-Based Colorectal Cancer Screening Study in the American Journal of Gastroenterology

YONGIN, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GC Genome, a leading clinical genomics and liquid biopsy company, announced that its collaborative study with Professor Byeon, Jeong-Sik’s team at Asan Medical Center has been published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology(AJG).

GC Genome applied its proprietary AI-based fragmentomics technology, used in its MCED test, ai-CANCERCH. This study demonstrates the potential for a convenient, alternative to colonoscopy and fecal based screening methods, while enabling early detection of colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas.

Study Overview

A total of 1,677 individuals were enrolled, including: 302 with CRC, 108 with AA

1,267 with normal colonoscopy as healthy or non-cancer controls

The test analyzes cfDNA fragmentomic signatures using low-coverage whole-genome sequencing (Lc-WGS) combined with a proprietary AI algorithm, enabling highly sensitive detection of early-stage disease.

Key Findings

CRC sensitivity: 90.4%

Specificity in individuals with normal colonoscopy: 94.7%

Sensitivities by CRC stage : 84.2% (stage I), 85.0% (stage II), 94.4% (stage III), and 100.0% (stage IV)

Sensitivity for T1N0 lesions (eligible for endoscopic resection): 90.0%

Sensitivity for AA: 58.3%

The results remained consistent regardless of: CRC locations (left vs. right colon), age of CRC patients(<60 vs. ≥60), and AA locations

These findings highlight the test’s potential as a reliable cfDNA-based blood test for CRC screening and early prevention.

A GC Genome spokes person stated “Detecting colorectal cancer together with precancerous lesions represents a meaningful advance in prevention. With our fragmentomics technology now validated through publication in a leading gastroenterology journal, GC Genome will continue expanding global clinical collaborations and screening applications.”

About ai-CANCERCH

Launched in September 2023, ai-CANCERCH is an AI-based multi-cancer early detection(MCED) test powered by Lc-WGS. Using just 10 mL of blood, the test detects signals associated with multiple cancers. A major upgrade—expanding from 6 detectable cancers to 10 cancers (colorectal, lung, esophageal, liver, ovarian, pancreatic, biliary, breast, gastric, and head-and-neck)—is planned for January 2026.

About GC Genome

GC Genome is a leading diagnostics company that aims to connect the care and cure to the world by offering genetic diagnosis services for Oncology, Pre&Neonatal, Rare Diseases, and Health Check-ups and suggesting personalized treatment for longer and healthier lives. Established in 2013 as a GC company, GC Genome operates a CAP-accredited laboratory and places the utmost emphasis on R&D. With steadfast partnerships established worldwide, GC Genome has shown impressive growth momentum, continually expanding our testing capacities.

