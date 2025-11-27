Hong Leong Finance Enters Fast-Growing Punggol District, Reimagines Customer Experience with Digital Innovations

Officially opens its next-generation new branch at Punggol Coast Mall to tap a high-growth residential and commercial area

Introduces digital LED art wall and use of augmented reality to engage customers

Launch of revamped website to improve user experience

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Leong Finance (HLF) has officially opened its next-generation new branch at Punggol Coast Mall to tap a high-growth residential and commercial area. In conjunction with the new branch opening, HLF has also announced digital innovations as it reimagines customer experience, including an LED art wall and use of augmented reality to engage customers, as well as the launch of a revamped corporate website, reinforcing its commitment to digitalisation and customer-centric transformation.



HLF’s Punggol Coast Mall branch features an innovative LED art wall and a design focused on comfort and accessibility.

Mr Ang Tang Chor, President of HLF, said: “We are excited to open our new branch in Punggol district, one of the fastest growing and most promising new catchment areas for our growth. Punggol’s population has been rising rapidly with an estimated 190,000 people in recent years[1] and with major developments such as the Punggol Digital District, we see demand potential for our financial products and services.”

“As part of our customer-centric focus and transformation, we also delighted to roll out new initiatives to enhance customers’ experience and better engage with them. Whether they are at our branch, using our app and digital platform, or visiting our website, we want our customers to have a seamless and secure experience. This integrated omnichannel approach will also address the evolving needs and expectations of today’s digitally savvy consumers, while continuing to uphold the personalised service that HLF is known for.”

Redefining Customer Experience through Innovation, Care and Sustainability

HLF’s next-generation branch at Punggol Coast Mall reflects its commitment to evolving with customers’ changing needs in a rapidly transforming financial landscape. Through various innovations and features, HLF aims to redefine what a modern financial services branch can be – a welcoming, sustainable, and technology-enabled space that connects people, builds trust, and empowers customers to manage their financial well-being confidently.

As digitalisation accelerates, HLF recognises that the human touch remains vital – particularly in helping customers make informed financial decisions and protecting their transaction privacy. The branch’s new privacy-enhanced teller booths, which replace traditional counters, create a more personal and secure environment where HLF staff can spend quality time understanding customers’ needs and offering guidance in comfort and confidence. In addition, the new branch has a dedicated SME Centre where SMEs operating in the Punggol district can have consultations with HLF’s relationship manager on financial solutions for their businesses.

At the same time, HLF is leveraging technology to make the experience more engaging, intuitive, and accessible, enabling customers to connect with its messages faster and more meaningfully in an increasingly visual world. The striking, dynamic digital LED art wall integrated into the branch’s glass façade serves both aesthetic and functional purposes. Besides providing an engaging experience for customers from the moment they arrive, the digital LED wall also delivers information to customers before they step inside.

In addition, HLF has introduced an industry-first augmented reality (AR) encounter featuring Ray, a friendly young dinosaur who comes to life to share information about the HLF Digital app and its benefits. This interactive experience demonstrates how technology can simplify complex information, making learning both fun and memorable.

Sustainability and inclusivity are also key pillars of the new branch design. Priority seating areas ensure seniors are served comfortably, while energy-efficient lighting and green-certified materials reflect HLF’s commitment to responsible, environmentally conscious design.

Mr J. Ng, a customer, said: “The new branch feels like one that is built for the future. It blends innovation with personal care. The privacy-enhanced booth makes my sharing with the staff feel more comfortable and secure, and I really appreciate how she takes time to understand my needs. The digital LED wall immediately catches my eye — it’s vibrant and informative, and the AR experience is a creative way to learn about the HLF Digital app.”

Enhancing User Experience – Revamped Website, HLF Digital App and Digital Platform for Vehicle Loan Applications

In tandem with the new branch opening, HLF has also launched its revamped website, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer journey across all touchpoints. As customers use both physical and digital channels for information and services, an intuitive, user-friendly website is essential to ensure a smooth and efficient experience. The refreshed design, improved navigation and interactivity make it easier for customers to find what they need, while enhanced visibility of announcements and alerts keep customers informed on important information and messages.

The new website follows the recent official launch of the HLF Digital app which enables customers to access a broad range of services anytime, anywhere, and the introduction of HLF’s game-changing digital platform for vehicle loan applications, which seamlessly integrates with car dealers’ booking systems to automate data transfer and eliminate manual paperwork. By combining accessibility and convenience, HLF’s various digital initiatives will complement physical branches and strengthen connection with customers in an increasingly digital world.

About Hong Leong Finance

A member of Hong Leong Group Singapore, Hong Leong Finance (HLF) is Singapore’s largest finance company with a network of 28 branches and 12 SME Centres island-wide. HLF’s loan books stood at S$11.668 billion, with deposit base at S$12.300 billion and shareholders’ funds at S$2.108 billion as at 31 December 2024.