Japan Festival Brings Culture, Color to Savannakhet University

Savannakhet University hosted the Japan Festival on 26 November, drawing students, faculty, and local residents to a celebration of language, culture, and student achievement.

The Embassy of Japan in Laos and the university’s Japanese Language Department co-organized the event with support from the Japan Foundation Vientiane Liaison Office, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Laos Office, and the Laos-Japan Institute.

Students and faculty from the Japanese Language Department led most of the preparations, aiming to showcase their progress in Japanese language studies and to share the culture they engage with every day.

Visitors moved through a variety of cultural activities. Participants tried on yukata and kendo armor, played with traditional toys, folded origami, wrapped items in furoshiki, and wrote Japanese characters on uchiwa fans.

A traditional tea ceremony offered guests a quiet moment to experience one of Japan’s most iconic customs.

Performances continued throughout the day, including aikido demonstrations, calligraphy displays, and energetic Yosakoi and Bon dances.

The Japanese Language Department, established in 2017, continues to expand its programs and strengthen students’ language skills.