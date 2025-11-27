RheoFit Closes Pre-A Led by Xiaohongshu (RED) and ZhenFund

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 24, RheoFit, a consumer electronics company specializing in musculoskeletal health, announced the completion of its Pre-A funding round, led by Xiaohongshu (RED) and ZhenFund. The company launched the world’s first automatic foam roller in September 2024. RheoFit will use the new funding to advance product development and expand its global presence, continuously enhancing the AI-powered experience in healthcare and rehabilitation.

“We started RheoFit to solve a problem we all feel every day: why can’t recovery after exercise be easier and more effective? In 2022, as marathon runners and engineers, we found ourselves once again struggling with a foam roller after a long run,” said Adam Sun, RheoFit‘s CEO. “Like every athlete, we knew the familiar exhaustion—tight muscles, heavy legs—yet the tools available just weren’t helping. Traditional foam rollers felt like a second round of pain, while massage guns, though powerful, often left our hands numb and sometimes even caused strain.”

That’s how RheoFit A1 was born: a self-moving foam roller that takes the effort out of recovery and lets your body truly relax.

About RheoFit

Founded in 2023 by Adam Sun, RheoFit develops next-generation robotic and AI technologies to make musculoskeletal recovery easier, smarter, and more effective.

Sun, a mechanical engineering graduate from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and an avid marathon runner, has long combined athletic passion with technical precision. In high school, he won the provincial robotics championship for two consecutive years, and as a freshman, led a 100-member robotics team to top national honors, including First Prize in the National University Mechanical Innovation Design Competition and Second Prize in RoboMaster.

The RheoFit team is a dynamic Gen Z collective that combines the endurance of marathoners, the precision of cyclists, the rigor of engineers, and the insight of rehabilitation experts.

Technology Leadership: The team includes national robotics champions and former lidar project leads from leading robotics companies, bringing hands-on experience in advanced R&D and system-level engineering.

Intelligent Medical Engineering: Guided by rehabilitation specialists who have worked with China men's national basketball team, RheoFit ensures its innovations are grounded in real-world recovery needs, seamlessly integrating intelligent algorithms with human movement mechanics.

Global Brand Expertise: The commercialization team features brand strategists from institutions such as Harvard University , London School of Economics and Political Science , University of Southern California , and King's College London, combining global perspective with executional strength to translate cutting-edge technology into scalable, market-ready products.

The Birth of RheoFit A1

In 2022 in Shenzhen, a group of marathon runners and engineers who would later found RheoFit recognized a common pain point in post-exercise recovery: traditional tools like foam rollers and fascia guns were often either painful or impractical. Foam rolling felt like a second round of strain, while fascia guns, though powerful, frequently caused numbness or discomfort. Determined to redefine recovery, the team set out to create a solution that delivers genuine relaxation without effort.

Over the next 1,000 days, the team iterated through more than 20 prototypes, refining every algorithm and mechanical detail. Despite countless setbacks, they never wavered. In September 2024, their persistence culminated in the launch of the RheoFit A1, the world’s first automatic foam roller.

Within just three months, the RheoFit A1 earned recognition from professional users and reached over 20 countries, including The United States, The United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore and Dubai. From living rooms and gyms to sports fields and mountain trails, RheoFit’s self-moving foam roller has become an essential recovery companion for athletes around the world.

Looking Ahead

With the support of RED and ZhenFund, RheoFit moves forward with renewed confidence. This partnership is more than recognition—it’s shared belief, a quiet encouragement to keep going. The new funding marks both a milestone and a beginning: an affirmation of our three-year commitment to a user-centered philosophy and the starting point of our next journey.

ZhenFund’s investors shared, “We’re always looking for founders of tomorrow. The RheoFit team has a sharp understanding of market pain points and exceptional engineering execution. We believe in their long-term potential in intelligent health and their ability to create transformative products and experiences.”

Within the RED community, more users are embracing a scientific and balanced approach to wellness. RheoFit’s philosophy is a sincere response to that aspiration. We believe proactive, technology-driven health management will be one of the defining trends of the future.

In the years ahead, RheoFit will stay focused on one goal: helping every runner go farther and recover better.

— The RheoFit Team

Contact: Dolores Pei, dolorespei@rheofit.com