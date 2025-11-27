SEHMUA Launches Its First 2K Solar Security Camera System with Homebase

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SEHMUA has launched its latest home security solution: the SEHMUA CK14S Solar Security Camera System, featuring a 4-Pack camera and a homebase with local storage. The product aims to solve the challenges of conventional home security systems, such as complicated setup, hidden fees, and difficulties in multi-zone monitoring, providing users with a truly “plug-and-play, hassle-free” security experience.



SEHMUA CK14S 2K Solar Security Camera System

In the conventional home security market, users often need to buy hardware separately and face expensive monthly cloud storage fees, along with potential data privacy risks. SEHMUA’s new system overcomes these issues with an integrated design that links multiple cameras to a central homebase, providing a streamlined and highly efficient all-in-one security solution.

Home security should serve as a foundation of protection for the household, not as a complex and expensive burden. SEHMUA is committed to creating an easy-to-use security system that allows anyone, regardless of technical skill, to set up a reliable and robust security solution in just minutes. This is the value SEHMUA aims to convey to users.

Key Features Include:

Effortless Installation

Each camera communicates exclusively with the homebase, which connects to the router via Ethernet and supports dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). The cameras establish a stable connection through a dedicated channel with the homebase without complex configuration or multiple apps. Paired with a solar panel power supply and homebase design, the system eliminates the most challenging issues of conventional camera setup—power access and network wiring. No need for professional assistance. Once installed, the conventional system works continuously without any further setup required.

No Monthly Fees with Homebase

By storing all recordings locally on the homebase, SEHMUA’s system eliminates monthly subscriptions. The built-in 64GB storage (expandable to 256GB) supports up to 120 days of video history. Users can fully access smart alerts and video playback features without recurring charges, putting an end to the common trap of ongoing subscriptions.

Multi-Zone Viewing & Ultimate Clarity

Users can view four live camera feeds simultaneously on one screen without manual switching. Each 4MP Full HD camera pans 355° and tilts 90° for complete coverage. With digital zoom, the system can capture key details such as license plates up to 32 feet away.

365-Day Non-Stop Power

Each camera comes equipped with a highly efficient 3W solar panel and a built-in 5200mAh rechargeable battery, providing reliable year-round performance without interruptions. Enjoy uninterrupted operation with no need for frequent recharges or complex wiring, giving you total freedom and flexibility.

User Privacy & Data Security

All recorded footage is securely stored locally on the homebase, ensuring that no data is uploaded to third-party cloud servers. Only the device owner and authorized users can access the video feed. Even if a camera is stolen, your video data remains secure, as the homebase stays safely within your home, preserving your privacy and peace of mind.

Ideal for:

Modern households prioritizing simplicity and privacy security

The system’s integrated setup and local storage feature perfectly cater to users who prefer avoiding complicated configurations and have high privacy requirements for cloud-based data.

Property managers with multi-zone security needs

Whether managing large homes, villas, small businesses, or rental properties, the system allows for effortless, simultaneous monitoring of key areas like front doors, backyards, and garages.

The user’s preference for long-term benefits

Ideal for users tired of recurring monthly fees and seeking long-term value through a one-time investment with full, ongoing functionality.

The SEHMUA CK14S 2K Solar Security Camera System is now available on SEHMUA and Amazon. This new product is a must-buy this Black Friday.

About SEHMUA

SEHMUA is committed to creating convenient and reliable products through thoughtful design that prioritizes user value. SEHMUA seamlessly integrates technology into daily life, enabling households to effortlessly access efficient security protection and enjoy greater peace of mind—whether at home or outdoors. By optimizing the user experience and placing a strong emphasis on user privacy security, SEHMUA puts comprehensive security within easy reach, empowering users to effortlessly meet their diverse security needs.

Learn more at https://www.sehmua.com/

Media Contact

Email: marketing@sehmua.com