SGS Highlights Cybersecurity Capabilities With World’s First EU RED-NB Certification and Cybersecurity Mark

SGS awards Ruijie Networks the world’s first EU RED-NB certification and Cybersecurity Mark, reinforcing its leadership in cybersecurity and digital trust.

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has awarded Ruijie Networks the world’s first European Union (EU) Radio Equipment Directive – Network Bridge (RED-NB) certification for an enterprise access point (AP) product, together with the SGS Cybersecurity Mark.

This landmark achievement provides Ruijie with robust compliance support for entry into the EU and other markets recognizing RED, significantly enhancing its competitive edge. It also underscores SGS’s leadership in cybersecurity standardization and regulatory compliance.

The SGS Cybersecurity Mark is a trusted certification label that verifies products have undergone rigorous testing and evaluation against recognized cybersecurity standards. It assures regulators, businesses and consumers that certified products meet high levels of security, resilience and compliance, helping manufacturers demonstrate digital trust in global markets.

As enterprises face escalating digital threats – with global cyberattacks rising by an estimated 44% year-on-year in 2024 and costing an average of USD 4.44 million per data breach – SGS is strengthening its cybersecurity capabilities to help organizations navigate both regulatory and technical challenges. Regulations such as the United States’ NIST IR 8259A IoT Device Cybersecurity Capability Core Baseline, EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the upcoming 2027 EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) are reshaping compliance landscapes, while the sophistication of cyber threats demands faster, more effective responses.

SGS, alongside its cybersecurity evaluation specialists – Brightsight and Gossamer – provides a comprehensive portfolio of services covering training, assessment, testing and certification across a wide range of products, including:

IP and chipsets

Embedded hardware/software

Telecom and mobile devices

Identity authentication and payment systems

Medical devices

Automotive systems

IoT and industrial control equipment

As part of a global network of state-of-the-art laboratories, SGS’s strong local presence in the Asia-Pacific region – including mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Singapore – empowers clients like Ruijie to launch secure, compliant solutions globally.

This collaboration reflects SGS’s broader commitment to digital trust. SGS DIGITAL TRUST: Across technologies, services and organizations is a global framework that enables customers to build, demonstrate and sustain trust across the digital ecosystem. It helps organizations strengthen resilience, transparency and confidence in connected products, services and infrastructures through a unified SGS service structure, providing a consistent, coordinated approach to navigating today’s complex digital trust landscape, built on proven expertise.

These initiatives directly support SGS’s Strategy 27: Accelerating Growth, Building Trust – enhancing performance and agility through expert-led cybersecurity services, while reinforcing financial resilience by helping clients mitigate risks and avoid costly breaches. SGS cybersecurity services empower industries to build robust and resilient information security systems through high-quality assessments, expert regulatory guidance and innovative digital trust solutions.

Learn more about SGS DIGITAL TRUST and its comprehensive range of cybersecurity services.

For inquiries in the APAC region, please contact Ross Wang, Senior Manager of Business Development, Cybersecurity, Connectivity & Products | Tel: +86 159 1631 9680

About SGS

SGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).