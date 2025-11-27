SSSTC Launches 16TB Enterprise SATA SSD with Breakthrough IOPS Performance

SSSTC ER4 Series Enterprise SATA SSD, Image Provided by SSSTC.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2025 – Responding to the rapidly growing demand for high-density, low-latency storage in AI servers and data centers, SSSTC has introduced its next-generation enterprise solid-state drive (SSD), the ER4 Series SATA SSD. The new series offers capacities of up to 16TB, making it one of the few SATA SSDs on the market to deliver such high density. It also features impressive random read/write performance of 98K / 30K IOPS, while the 8TB model achieves 98K / 55K IOPS—combining large capacity with exceptional performance ideal for AI inference, real-time analytics, and high-concurrency workloads.

The ER4 Series uses a 2.5-inch SATA 6Gb/s standard interface and supports hot-swapping, enabling direct replacement of traditional hard disk drives (HDDs). This allows businesses to upgrade their storage seamlessly while maintaining existing infrastructure and optimizing cost efficiency. The lineup includes 16TB (15.36TB) and 8TB (7.68TB) models, both delivering sequential read/write speeds of up to 550MB/s and 530MB/s, respectively. Each model also provides 98K random read IOPS, significantly enhancing processing capabilities in high-concurrency environments—particularly beneficial for OLTP workloads, AI inference, cloud platforms, and data analytics requiring low latency.

Beyond capacity and speed, the ER4 Series integrates multiple enterprise-grade data protection features, including end-to-end data protection, TruePLP power-loss protection, secure erase, and AES 256-bit encryption (with optional TCG Enterprise support), ensuring data integrity both in transit and at rest.

The drives are built for long-term reliability, offering an MTBF of 3 million hours, a 10⁻¹⁷ UBER, and a five-year product warranty—meeting the needs of enterprise environments requiring continuous, stable operation.

SSSTC highlights that the ER4 Series is especially well-suited for online transaction processing (OLTP) systems, which demand high I/O performance, low latency, and strong data integrity. Powered by high-speed controllers and optimized firmware, the ER4 Series ensures stable performance under heavy transaction loads. It is also ideal for a range of applications including virtualization, cloud infrastructure, big data platforms, SMB NAS systems, backup environments, and video surveillance—helping organizations boost performance and storage efficiency without modifying existing hardware.

Solid State Storage Technology Corporation (SSSTC), a subsidiary of global memory leader KIOXIA, is committed to the research, development, production, and sales of SSD products. The company notes that it will continue expanding its enterprise SSD portfolio and investing in high-speed storage and data security technologies to support businesses in accelerating digital transformation and the move toward intelligent infrastructure.

