State Grid Jinchang Power Supplies Tailors Services to Boost Fertilizer Firm’s Winter Production

JINCHANG, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has launched a targeted power service initiative for Gansu Xinyangfeng Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd., a key fertilizer producer in northwest China’s Gansu Province, on November 24, ensuring stable electricity supply for agricultural production material manufacturing during the winter season.

As a leading enterprise in China’s phosphate compound fertilizer industry, Gansu Xinyangfeng plays a vital role in securing agricultural input supplies for the Hexi Corridor and the broader northwest China region. With winter marking a critical period for fertilizer production to support next year’s spring sowing, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company dispatched professional teams to conduct on-site inspections of the firm’s power distribution systems, electrical equipment, and production lines. The service included troubleshooting potential power risks, optimizing load allocation, and providing technical guidance for energy-efficient operations, laying a solid electrical foundation for the enterprise’s full-capacity production.

“Fertilizer production relies heavily on continuous and stable power. The tailored power services from State Grid have eliminated our concerns about production interruptions in winter,” said a production manager at Gansu Xinyangfeng.

Going forward, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company will continue to monitor the power demands of agricultural-related enterprises in its jurisdiction, strengthen real-time grid operation monitoring, and refine service measures. By delivering high-quality and efficient power support, the company aims to safeguard local agricultural production stability and drive the high-quality development of agro-industrial enterprises, sending a “warm current of electricity” to propel rural revitalization in the cold winter months.

This initiative forms part of State Grid Corporation of China’s broader strategy to support rural revitalization through reliable power infrastructure, highlighting the critical role of electricity in underpinning agricultural supply chains and regional economic development in rural China.