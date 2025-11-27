Strategic Partnership | Sanyou Bio and Korea’s FatiAbGen Join Forces to Expand the Global Biopharma Market

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“Sanyou Bio”) and South Korea’s FatiAbGen Co., Ltd. today jointly announced the signing of a comprehensive strategic collaboration agreement covering joint project development, exclusive representation in the Korean market, and global market expansion.

This partnership leverages Sanyou Bio’s globally leading AI-STAL drug discovery platform and FatiAbGen’s deep local presence in South Korea to drive synergistic growth across Korea, Europe, and beyond — empowering biotech innovators worldwide.

The strategic alliance defines a three-pronged cooperation framework:

1. The two companies will initiate in-depth R&D collaboration around a specific drug discovery project;

2. FatiAbGen will serve as Sanyou Bio’s official partner in South Korea, fully representing Sanyou’s integrated drug discovery services and products powered by the “AI-STAL Super Trillion Antibody Library”;

3. Both parties will jointly integrate global resources to expand into the international biopharma market — including Europe — providing world-class R&D solutions to overseas innovative drug developers. To ensure a smooth rollout of the partnership, the FatiAbGen team was invited to visit Sanyou Bio’s R&D facilities following the signing ceremony. They also participated in a customized technical training program, equipping them with comprehensive knowledge of Sanyou’s service portfolio and cutting-edge technologies — enabling FatiAbGen to deliver professional and precise technical support to Korean clients.

JayJay Lee, CEO of FatiAbGen, commented: “We are honored to form a strategic partnership with Sanyou Bio, a global pioneer in new drug discovery. Sanyou’s world-class technology platform and integrated solutions perfectly address the early-stage R&D gaps faced by many Korean biotech companies. Through this collaboration, we aim to introduce top-tier R&D capabilities to Korea, empowering local innovators and accelerating the creation of globally competitive new drugs.”

Dr. Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou Bio, added: “Our collaboration with FatiAbGen marks a key milestone in Sanyou’s globalization strategy. The FatiAbGen team’s deep market insights and exceptional professionalism have laid a solid foundation of mutual trust. We firmly believe that by combining our ‘Innovation Hub For Originating Drug Discovery’ model with localized professional services, we can swiftly respond to Korean clients’ needs: co-creating a dynamic regional innovation ecosystem with FatiAbGen and bringing new hope to patients in Korea and around the world.”

This partnership represents a significant step forward in Sanyou Bio’s global expansion. The partnership reflects both companies’ unwavering commitment to shared growth and underscores Sanyou’s strategic vision to empower local partners and drive a new wave of global biopharmaceutical innovation.

About FatiAbGen

FatiAbGen focuses on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapy for the treatment of various cancers, immunological disorders, and infectious diseases. We want to pursue open innovation with external collaboration and expand platform technologies as well as pipelines to become a global leader.

About Sanyou Bio

Sanyou Bio is a high-tech biopharmaceutical enterprise driven by its mission to “Enable Easy Innovation of Biologics for All” and powered by its ultra-trillion-scale molecular libraries and intelligent technology.

The company is dedicated to building a globally top-tier original innovation factory for new drugs. It centers on the AI-powered Super-Trillion Antibody Library (AI-STAL); relies on its integrated, intelligent, and internationally leading innovative biologics R&D platform combining in silico and wet-lab approaches; and promotes the R&D and industrialization of global innovative drugs through diversified business models.

The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China, and has established business centers in Asia, North America, Europe, and other regions, forming a global business network. It currently has over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities in operation or under development.

The company has established sound cooperative relationships with over 2,000 pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms globally, has empowered more than 1,200 new drug R&D projects, and has completed over 50 cooperative R&D projects, more than 10 of which have advanced to the IND and clinical development stages.

The company has filed for over 130 invention patents, more than 30 of which have been granted. It has also obtained over 10 qualifications and system certifications including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and New (SRDN) Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.