The 34th Guzhen Lighting Fair will debut in March 2026, kicking off a festive spring procurement season with the opening of pre-registration

ZHONGSHAN, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Embark on a new journey in spring, with the convergence of business opportunities! The highly anticipated 34th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (hereinafter referred to as the Guzhen Lighting Fair) will officially launch from March 18-21, 2026 at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China.

With the theme “Guzhen Lights up the World”, this exhibition will capitalize on the trillion-yuan industrial cluster advantage of Guzhen, known as the ” Lighting Capital of China “, with spring procurement as the core keynote. It aims to create a one-stop procurement and sales platform covering the whole industry chain, injecting robust momentum into the development of lighting industry in 2026.

Over 1.5 million Sqm Layout: Hall H Newly Expanded & Upgraded

This exhibition continues the “1+8+N” core layout, linking the main venue – Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center – with eight major sub-venues including Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Huayi Plaza, Starlight Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, Lighting Era Center, Guzhen Chang’an Lighting Parts & Electronic City, Caosan International Lighting Parts City, Guyi Ruifeng International Lighting Fittings City, and Guyi Qingfeng LED Lighting Trading City, covering a total exhibition area of over 1.5 million square meters.

Notably, to meet diverse demands during the peak spring procurement season, the integrated zone in Hall H at the main venue has been upgraded and expanded, which will bring together more premium brands and specialty products to complement the following Halls and achieve a display effect that covers all product categories and adapts to all scenarios: Hall A’s smart lighting and brand exhibition area; Hall B’s decorative lighting, residential lighting, and commercial lighting, and Hall C’s outdoor lighting and specialized lamps; hall D’s machinery and equipment and accessory components; hall E’s accessory components and supporting services; and Hall F’s smart home solutions and soft furnishings.

Over 3,600 high-quality brands will showcase 100,000 original new products, covering not only light health application solutions, commercial intelligent lighting environment solutions but also smart city cultural tourism products, zero-carbon light-storage integrated products, and even automated production machinery. This one-stop offering meets the sourcing and collaboration needs of buyers, distributors, and designers, showcasing the source-based advantage of ” exhibition in front, factory behind, and exhibition-store linkage “.

Global publicity campaign in full swing, and pre-registration has been officially launched

As a grand gathering of the lighting industry at the beginning of spring, this session of Guzhen Lighting Fair has launched a global promotional matrix. Utilizing over 100 leading domestic and international media outlets, including PR Newswire, People’s Daily, and Tencent, we will collaborate with multi-platform social media such as Douyin, WeChat, and Facebook, combined with SEO, short videos, email, phone and SMS marketing, and community fission, the Fair is poised to achieve precise global reach.

The pre-registration for the Spring Fair has been officially launched. Early registrants can secure free entry and enjoy multiple exclusive benefits, including exclusive exhibition matchmaking services, previews of new product launches, and targeted supply and demand matching, ensuring an efficient visit and streamlined sourcing.

The spring procurement continues into summer, with the Summer Fair focusing on outdoor lighting and new e-commerce ecosystem

In 2026, the Guzhen Lighting Fair will maintain its strategic layout of “Three Exhibitions a Year”, consolidating momentum for the outdoor lighting industry.

The 2026 Guzhen Outdoor Lighting Expo will open in May, focusing on green, low-carbon, and smart innovative outdoor lighting products, deeply integrating with the e-commerce ecosystem and creating a dual-engine platform with “full industry chain exhibition” and “precise resource matchmaking”.

The exhibition will collaborate with mainstream global e-commerce resources to establish an innovative exhibition and trade platform linking online and offline resources, facilitating enterprises to access worldwide opportunities.

Whether it is all-category sourcing in spring or outdoor lighting and e-commerce channels in summer, the Guzhen Lighting Fair will continue to leverage its industrial cluster advantages, offering the industry an all-year-round stage for exchange and cooperation.

In March, Guzhen town will once again host a convergence of global buyers and showcase a wide range of brand-new products. Let us gather for this festival of light and shadow and seize the new future of the industry in “Lighting Capital of China“.