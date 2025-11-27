TÜV SÜD Joins Hands with Hong Kong Krauts for Beach Clean-Up, Advancing Social Sustainability

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TÜV SÜD Hong Kong recently joined hands with local football club Hong Kong Krauts and the environmental organisation Green Hope to organise a joint coastal and trail clean-up at Tiger Rock Beach in Sai Kung, in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The initiative not only tackled marine litter through direct action but also echoed TÜV SÜD’s commitment to linking environmental stewardship with its broader sustainability services — reinforcing the company’s core claim of “Add value, Inspire trust.”



Taking Action to Restore a Cleaner Coast

On the day of the event, the team hiked towards Tiger Rock Beach while collecting rubbish along the trail. Upon arrival, they carried out a focused clean-up of the shoreline. Within just 1.5 hours, the team removed 35 bags of waste weighing approximately 108 kilograms, consisting mainly of plastic bottles, polystyrene boxes, discarded fishing lines and nets. Such litter not only spoils natural landscapes but also poses a silent yet serious threat to marine ecosystems. Plastics remain in the environment for decades, gradually breaking down into microplastics that enter the food chain and ultimately impact human health. Abandoned fishing gear, often referred to as “ghost nets”, continues to trap and harm marine animals long after being discarded. By taking part in person, our colleagues and partners gained a deeper understanding of the urgency of tackling marine pollution and strengthened their resolve to remain actively involved in environmental protection.

From On-the-Ground Action to Systemic Sustainability Solutions: TÜV SÜD’s Sustainability Commitment

This clean-up activity reflects TÜV SÜD’s wider commitment to corporate social responsibility. As a global organisation offering comprehensive solutions across the fields of safety, security and sustainability, TÜV SÜD integrates environmental awareness into its core services, offering clients end-to-end support in carbon neutrality and sustainable development.

Mr. Andrew Lee, Chief Financial Officer of TÜV SÜD North Asia, stated: “We are committed not only to protecting the environment through action, but also to extending the principles of sustainable development across industries through our professional services. Moving forward, we will continue to support and organise initiatives of this kind, while leveraging TÜV SÜD’s technical strengths in low-carbon solutions and ESG to help society progress towards a more sustainable future.”

