UA Finance Launch Iconic “UA SUNBAY Arm” 3D Installation at Causeway Bay SOGO Citybus Flagship Domination Shelter

UA Finance’s 3D SUNBAY Arm Flagship Shelter at SOGO Causeway Bay, bringing bold impact to the city’s busiest Bus Shelter.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2025 – Bravo Media, a leading innovator in out-of-home advertising, is proud to partner with UA Finance (UA) for an ambitious, high-impact campaign at one of Hong Kong’s most iconic advertising locations — the Citybus flagship domination shelter in front of SOGO, Causeway Bay.

Largest 3D Shelter Execution Brings the “UA SUNBAY Arm“ and Bold Slogan “Go big, Go UA. The Largest in Hong Kong” to Life

At the heart of this high-impact campaign is the “UA SUNBAY Arm” – a bold, larger-than-life 3D installation that powerfully visualizes UA’s empowering brand message. The campaign not only reinforces UA’s long-standing slogan “Helping you with a helping hand, easing your mind” but also introduces its new positioning statement – “Go big, Go UA. The Largest in Hong Kong”.

The massive 3D SUNBAY arm extends dramatically from the top of the shelter, transforming the space into a striking, high-visibility landmark. As the largest 3D bus shelter installation ever produced on a Citybus shelter, it vividly symbolizes UA’s promise to provide strength, support, and relief to Hongkongers when they need it most.

From concept to execution, Bravo Media played a pivotal role in bringing the vision to life. This landmark project stands as a testament to the close creative partnership between UA and Bravo Media – blending bold ideas with technical excellence to deliver a truly unique urban advertising experience.

A Prime Landmark for Maximum Exposure

Located directly in front of SOGO Department Store in Causeway Bay, this flagship shelter is situated in one of Hong Kong’s busiest commercial zones, with millions of pedestrians, commuters, and shoppers passing by. The campaign leverages this premium location through a combination of shelter domination, 3D creativity, and branded Citybus wraps, ensuring citywide visibility and lasting brand impact.

Mr. Elvis Yan, Chief Marketing Officer of UA, expressed his excitement for the campaign: “The UA SUNBAY Arm is a powerful representation of our brand spirit. As the largest money lender in Hong Kong, UA is proud to introduce our new campaign theme – “Go big, Go UA. The Largest in Hong Kong”. By leveraging the city’s largest 3D bus shelter installation, we bring our brand message to life in a bold and impactful way, right in front of the public. Positioned at the high-traffic Citybus Flagship Shelter outside SOGO in Causeway Bay, this campaign is set to capture attention and deliver a highly resonant brand experience.”

Mr. Richard Pétignaud, Managing Director of Bravo Media, shared his thoughts: “We’re thrilled to see this campaign making such a strong impact. From day one, our goal was to help UA bring their creative vision to life – from concept to full execution. The UA SUNBAY Arm, as the largest 3D shelter installation we’ve done, is not just visually impressive; it’s a powerful storytelling piece that fully reflects UA’s brand promise. We’re proud to have played a part in turning this bold idea into reality. Bravo Media remains committed to pushing creative boundaries and delivering innovative advertising experiences throughout our Citybus Advertising Network.”

Hashtag: #BravoMedia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bravo Media Limited

Founded in November 2021, Bravo Media is a premier out-of-home media company based in Hong Kong, specializing in transit advertising. As the exclusive advertising agency for the Bus Body advertising of Citybus and managing media resources across MTR’s East Rail Line, Tuen Ma Line, Light Rail, and MTR Bus, Bravo Media leverages its team of media veterans, creatives, and industry professionals to deliver innovative and effective advertising solutions that connect brands with their target audiences and achieve significant business impact. With the recent expansion into Citybus Bus Shelter, Bravo Media now also holds exclusive advertising rights for Citybus Bus Shelter, further solidifying its leadership in the public transport advertising sector.