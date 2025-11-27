WEMIX Celebrates Token Listing on Bitkub Exchange, Thailand’s Leading Crypto Exchange

SEOUL, South Korea and BANGKOK, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, WEMIX , the leading blockchain ecosystem combining over two decades of gaming giant WEMADE ‘s AAA game development success with a proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, announced it is expanding into the Thai market by listing its native token (WEMIX) on Bitkub Exchange, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. WEMIX will be available to trade on Bitkub from December 1, 2025.

This listing is expected to significantly enhance WEMIX’s liquidity in Thailand and maximize synergy with one of WEMIX PLAY ‘s — WEMADE’s flagship blockchain gaming platform and part of the WEMIX ecosystem — most anticipated titles, Legend of YMIR, by offering special benefits to local players of the game.

Bitkub Exchange is undisputedly the largest Centralized Exchange (CEX) in Thailand, boasting over 70 per cent of the local market share. Founded in Bangkok in 2018, Bitkub achieved explosive growth by 2021 and, notably, enjoys high credibility in the region having been officially licensed and regulated by the Thai authorities.

Bitkub Exchange’s support for trading pairs with the Thai legal tender, THB (Thai Baht), ensures high liquidity. This feature is expected to positively contribute to the expansion and localization of the WEMIX ecosystem within the Thai region.

Atthakrit Chimplapibul, Co-founder and CEO of Bitkub Exchange, said: “Bitkub Exchange, as the leading Thai digital assets exchange regulated by the Thai SEC, remains steadfast in its commitment to effective investor education. This collaboration with a partner like WEMIX will drive greater adoption as well as secure investments in digital assets.“

To celebrate the exchange listing, WEMIX will be conducting large-scale marketing activities in collaboration with local specialized marketing firms. The detailed campaign will focus on user acquisition and engagement through multifaceted efforts, including a WEMIX Airdrop event, as well as campaigns leveraging Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and local media. Bitkub Academy, the educational arm, will also support the promotion and use cases of WEMIX.

Shane Kim, CEO, WEMIX, added: “The listing on Thailand’s number one exchange is expected to provide substantial, tangible benefits not only to WEMIX users but also to the Legend of YMIR gaming community in Thailand, thereby boosting game engagement and marketing synergy in the region. We will continue to pursue listings on major exchanges worldwide to strengthen WEMIX’s global liquidity and serve our global community.”

The Bitkub listing coincides with a special promotional event for the local launch of Legend of YMIR, setting the stage for providing unique benefits to Thai users.

About WEMIX:

WEMIX is a leading blockchain ecosystem for gaming and digital economies, powered by its highly scalable, EVM-compatible Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. With a wide range of integrated services—including NFTs, DeFi, stablecoin payments, and tokenized in-game assets—WEMIX enables seamless integration between gameplay and real-world value. Designed to be transparent, sustainable, and developer-friendly, WEMIX serves as the foundation for the global Web3 gaming ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://wemix.com/ .

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem—built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets—powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/ .

About WEMIX PLAY

WEMIX PLAY is the world’s leading blockchain gaming platform, offering one of the most diverse portfolios of blockchain-powered games globally, with more than 35 titles. The platform integrates NFTs, tokenomics, payment systems, webshops, an NFT marketplace, and community features—creating a unified ecosystem where players can truly own, trade, and benefit from digital assets. As the flagship of the WEMIX ecosystem, WEMIX PLAY delivers a seamless, immersive gaming experience—empowering players, creators, and investors to participate in decentralized digital economies and shaping the future of interactive entertainment. For more information, please visit https://wemixplay.com/ .

About Bitkub Exchange

Bitkub Exchange is the largest digital asset exchange in Thailand by trading volume, it operates under the supervision of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and holds a valid digital asset business license from the Ministry of Finance. For more information, please visit https://www.bitkub.com/en .