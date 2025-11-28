xTool Launches F2 Ultra UV, a True Glass Master and Ultra-Precise Laser

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — xTool, a global leader in desktop laser cutters and smart fabrication tools, today announced the F2 Ultra UV, a 5W galvo UV laser built for creators, retailers, and small businesses seeking ultra-fine detail, damage-free results, and versatile multi-material capability. Designed for high-end customization, in-store personalization, and professional studios, it expands xTool’s material compatibility and creates new commercial opportunities across retail, luxury gifting, and bespoke production.



xTool F2 Ultra UV: The Ultimate Laser for Ultra-Precise Engraving

Powered by a 355 nm industrial-grade UV laser, the system uses a short-wavelength beam that is readily absorbed by most materials, including transparent, fragile, and heat-sensitive substrates. It handles materials that other laser types often fail to process, such as glass, crystal, plastics, acrylic, and ceramics. With a spot size under 10 microns, far finer than other common laser sources, it delivers true micron-level resolution. Optimized engraving-path algorithms achieve 0.001 mm precision and produce clear rendering of 0.3 mm features. Cold-processing minimizes heat impact, preventing burn marks, discoloration, and warping. All these features enable users to achieve consistent, high-precision, premium-quality results on a wide range of materials.

As a true Glass Master, the F2 Ultra UV uses precisely controlled photon energy to form micro-fractures or micro-bubbles within glass, enabling permanent 3D inner engraving with exceptional clarity. Built-in power-compensation and texture-enhancement algorithms ensure uniform 3D depth, crisp contrast, and vivid detail. The system also supports glass surface relief engraving, cutting, and rotary operations, expanding possibilities for décor, personalized gifts, art pieces, and high-end custom products.

Designed for simplicity and efficiency, the F2 Ultra UV offers two work modes: a 70 × 70 mm inner engraving zone and a 200 × 200 mm surface workspace. Dual 48 MP cameras support auto-focus, live preview, material positioning, and batch alignment. Its AI-powered software delivers one-click text-to-3D and 2D-to-3D generation, automatically adjusts power and optimizes texture for each material, and ensures high-precision calibration, allowing even beginners to achieve professional-grade results. With speeds up to 15,000 mm/s and optimized 3D inner-engraving algorithms, the system delivers up to 180% of the processing efficiency of traditional industrial systems.

The F2 Ultra UV features a fully enclosed and UV-safe design that brings industrial-grade precision and broad material compatibility into a plug-and-play system. It enables creators and businesses to work efficiently and consistently while producing high-value, industrial-quality custom products, while also expanding creative possibilities and unlocking new commercial opportunities.

