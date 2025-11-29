Democratizing Solar Power: Skyworth PV Launches Home Solar 2.0 in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A seminar on renewable energy and energy storage applications was held on November 28 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event fostered substantive discussions on next-generation solar systems, the strategic value of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the energy transition, evolving two-part tariff structures, and targeted, forward-looking investment solutions. More than 100 attendees from industry associations, leading companies, and ecosystem partners joined the session to shape the future of clean energy in Vietnam.

Seizing Opportunities, Ushering in a New Era for Residential Solar

In a keynote address, Ms. Shen Lu, national general distributor for Shenzhen Skyworth Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd. (“Skyworth PV”) in Vietnam, delivered a comprehensive analysis of the current landscape and future trajectory of Vietnam’s residential solar market. She emphasized Vietnam’s exceptional solar energy resources, noting an average annual sunlight exceeding 2,000 hours, which provides a natural foundation for solar power generation. At present, however, PV applications are mostly seen in large ground-mounted power stations and commercial or industrial rooftop systems, with relatively limited adoption among ordinary households.

Simplifying Complexity, Redefining Home Solar

To address these market gaps, Skyworth PV announced the official launch of its SUN Mate Home Solar 2.0 solution, the result of extensive market research and technological innovation. The core proposition of this new offering is “making clean energy accessible,” effectively transforming complex solar power generation into a product as straightforward and user-friendly as a standard household appliance.

A defining feature of the SUN Mate series is its “plug-and-play” design. Unlike conventional solar installations that require professional design, complex construction, and structural modifications, SUN Mate truly achieves a “three no” principle: no design, no construction, and no modification needed. Homeowners are freed from concerns about complex installation requirements; whether for urban apartment balconies or rural home courtyards, a suitable and simple installation solution is readily available.

In everyday use, SUN Mate delivers equally impressive performance. The system produces power during daylight hours for direct household consumption, significantly cutting grid electricity usage and cost. Through Skyworth’s proprietary smart cloud platform and mobile app, users can monitor real-time generation data and equipment status, and connect with professional customer service when needed. This intelligent management experience—making solar energy “visible, manageable, and affordable”—enables households to adopt solar power effortlessly.

Versatile Designs for Vietnamese Homes

To enable broader clean energy adoption across Vietnamese households, Skyworth PV has engineered three distinct SUN Mate product configurations, each meticulously optimized for specific settings.

The Balcony Model fits modern urban living. Its compact structure and minimalist design enable seamless integration with various architectural styles. The unique bracket-based setup requires no special tools and preserves building structures, making installation possible even for apartment dwellers. Designed to withstand Vietnam’s rainy and windy seasons, the model offers enhanced stability to maintain safety and reliability in adverse weather conditions.

The Awning Model strategically combines power generation with practical shade provision, making it particularly suitable for storefronts or the exteriors of owner-built houses. It not only supplies electricity and cuts energy costs, but also creates comfortable shaded spaces, delivering multiple functional benefits. Its stylish design also enhances a building’s visual appeal.

The Ground Model has drawn widespread attention for its superior adaptability. It supports angle adjustments between 25 and 40 degrees, allowing users to easily position it for optimal power generation based on seasonal variations and sun angles. Suitable for family yards, terraces, or campsites, the unit can also be folded and relocated with ease—bringing portable clean energy wherever needed.

As awareness of clean energy grows and technology continues advancing, residential solar power is transitioning from a premium alternative to an essential household solution. Through its innovative products and user-centered design, Skyworth PV is opening the door to the clean energy era for Vietnamese households. On this path toward sustainability, Skyworth PV remains committed to partnering with families across Vietnam to collectively build a cleaner, more promising future.