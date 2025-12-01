American Power Systems unveils high-output dual alternator solution for Nissan Patrol

Get more onboard power with minimal changes to OE under-the-hood configuration

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — When it comes to outfitting vehicles for security, defense, or demanding commercial applications, the Nissan Patrol stands out as a reliable platform. But as these vehicles are upgraded with additional armor and specialized equipment, their electrical power needs often exceed what standard OEM alternators can provide. That’s where the new dual alternator bracket kit for the Nissan Patrol from US-based American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) comes in: it’s a game-changing solution for operators who require dependable, high-output power in the field.

The new dual alternator bracket kit allows users to add additional power to 2017-24 Nissan Patrol Y62 vehicles with a 5.6L V8 petrol (gas) engine with minimal changes to the OE under-the-hood configuration. Specifically, end users can add APS’ 12V, 24V or 48V high output alternators for 12-12, 12-24, or 12-48 secondary alternator power system configurations.

More power to stay safe & connected in the field

“When outfitting the Nissan Patrol for security or defense missions, the demand for reliable electrical power rises dramatically due to added armor and specialized equipment,” said Amy Lank, APS President & CEO. “Our dual alternator bracket kit empowers operators with the extra power needed to run advanced systems—such as anti-IED jammers, communications, satellite gear, and cooling units—ensuring the vehicle remains fully operational and personnel stay safe and connected in any environment.”

APS launched its Nissan Patrol product line in 2021 with 255- and 360-amp HPI alternators for the 5.6L gas engines. APS added 290- and 390-amp Ultra Performance at Idle (UPI) high output alternators in spring 2025. They also offer a high idle controller kit for the Nissan Patrol.

Tested to withstand the harshest environments to deliver stable, dependable power

To ensure APS products meet its threshold for superior quality and performance, all new products undergo a rigorous engineering process and testing to industry standards for durability. With over 2,000 vehicles currently in the field and 18,000 test miles logged at the Nevada Automotive Test Center, our high output alternators withstand the harshest environments to deliver stable, dependable power.

“There is a reason why APS is globally trusted,” Lank said. “We have a worldwide reputation for quality, innovation, and expertise. When our products hit the market, we feel confident in their performance because of how meticulous we are behind the scenes during their development.”

APS products have been used on 10,000+ vehicles across multiple continents, including Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

Visit American Power Systems, Inc. for more information: https://www.americanpowerinc.com/about/news-blog/powering-up-the-new-nissan-patrol-dual-alternator-bracket.

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2006, American Power Systems, Inc. was created to fulfill a growing need for high power alternatives for a wide range of vehicles and environments. Quickly gaining a worldwide reputation for quality, innovation and expertise, APS became the trusted partner of a variety of governmental agencies and companies around the globe, including clients such as US Department of State, US Dept. of Defense, US SOCOM (US Special Operations Command) and the Australian Ministry of Defence.

The Davenport, Iowa-based company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles.

In March 2020, APS was honored as Small Business Exporter of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Region VII office. APS also has been honored as Battelle’s Small Business Supplier of the Year. With a growing client base and award-winning success, APS continues to expand and offer its business partners reliable, dependable, and durable products and hands-on support.