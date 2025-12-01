Captiva Verde Announces Brian Conlan as CEO

Scottsdale, Arizona – Newsfile Corp. – December 1, 2025 – Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (“” or the ““) a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symboland further listed on the US OTC Markets under the symbolannounces that Brian Conlan has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Brian is the President and co-founder of AHP Strategies, a US government contractor specializing in aerospace and maritime environments, as well as co-founder and partner of ASNF Holdings, LLC, a leading investment firm in both residential and commercial real estate.

In addition to his businesses, Brian served in a variety of roles in the United States Department of Defense and US State Department, respectively, retiring as a Commander after 20 years of full-time service. Beginning his career as a Navy Pilot, Brian served as an Aide-de-camp, Nuclear Carrier Navigator, and subsequently as Acting Executive Officer of the nuclear aircraft carrier, USS John C. Stennis. Later in his career, he transitioned into unmanned systems and served as the Commanding Officer of VUP-19, the US Navy’s first Unmanned Aircraft squadron where he commanded operations for a USD $13 billion capital program, leading 700 active, reserve, and civilian personnel operating simultaneously from locations in the Middle East, Asia, and the US. Brian founded the Joint Unmanned Interagency Collaboration Enterprise in 2021, and was selected as an Unmanned Systems Advisor to senior Pentagon staff, including Deputy, US Special Operations Command and NATO. Brian is a graduate of the College of William and Mary and the US Air Force Air Command and Staff College.

Jeff Ciachurski, will now become Executive Chairman, remain as a director, and will support and assist Brian and his leadership. Jeff will focus on the execution of projects for Greenbriar Sustainable Living and the closing of the project construction facility for Sage Ranch.

Jeff Ciachurski states: “We are blessed to have someone of Brian Conlan’s calibre; a seasoned business executive and large-scale complex organizational executive to lead Captiva into the future. Brian is the true definition of a servant-leader, and has led highly technical inter-disciplined professionals, and execution-oriented leaders in taking ideas and plans into rewarding and successful outcomes. Brian will lead Captiva towards its full potential in sustainable infrastructure, especially the sectors of attainable housing, wellness, energy reduction and clean water.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, “forward-looking statements”). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expansion of Captiva’s health and wellness platform.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “potential”, “target”, “budget”, “propose” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include those described under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca). The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

