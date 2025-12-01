China to boost green industry cooperation

Nation to spur low-carbon transition of manufacturing, top regulator says

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news reports from chinadaily.com.cn

China will deepen multilateral cooperation on green technologies, support its new energy vehicle, battery and photovoltaic enterprises in expanding globally, and accelerate the low-carbon transition of its sprawling manufacturing sector, said the nation’s top industry regulator.

Li Lecheng, minister of industry and information technology, said in an exclusive signed article written for China Daily that when global climate governance encounters setbacks and some nations are backsliding on their commitments, China’s determination to pursue a green transition in manufacturing underlines its drive to foster new quality productive forces and pursue high-quality development.

China will “encourage competitive Chinese enterprises in photovoltaics, wind power, lithium batteries and new energy vehicles to expand globally and to invest in and develop green energy projects in countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative and beyond”, Li said.

President Xi Jinping announced China’s new Nationally Determined Contributions in his video speech in September to the United Nations Climate Summit 2025. Xi said that China will, by 2035, expand the installed capacity of wind and solar power to over six times the 2020 levels, striving to bring the total to 3,600 gigawatts, and make new energy vehicles the mainstream in the sales of new vehicles.

“The deep impetus for the green transition of China’s sprawling manufacturing sector stems from President Xi’s ecological civilization concept,” Li said, adding that China’s new NDC targets demonstrate a pragmatic and actionable ambition for emission reductions.

Highlighting that “China has built the world’s largest new energy industry chain”, Li said the country’s renewable energy products are exported to over 200 countries and regions. Such products meet more than 80 percent of the global demand for photovoltaic modules and 70 percent of the global demand for wind power equipment. Meanwhile, over half of the world’s electric vehicles run on Chinese roads.

“China has also collaborated with more than 100 countries and regions on green energy projects. … These initiatives demonstrate the tangible impact of Chinese solutions in helping other developing nations address climate change while fostering economic growth,” Li added.

According to Li, from 2021 to 2024, China produced about 15.6 trillion kilowatts of photovoltaic modules, which has helped the world generate about 3.2 trillion kilowatt-hours of green electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by roughly 2.54 billion metric tons.

China will also promote international cooperation in green infrastructure and transportation solutions, and actively participate in shaping international green and low-carbon regulations, he said.

Li outlined a systematic approach to reinforcing the green development of China’s manufacturing economy, focusing on modernizing the industrial system, building green supply chains and deepening international cooperation.

“China will strategically plan and deploy future-oriented energy and manufacturing industries, including hydrogen energy, energy storage, bio-manufacturing and carbon capture, utilization and storage,” he said.

The senior official also emphasized technological innovation as the core driver for sustainable development. Nearly half of Chinese enterprises engaged in or planned green tech innovation in 2024, according to data from the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

“Over the past decade, China has contributed to a cumulative reduction of over 60 percent and 80 percent, respectively, in the global average levelized cost of electricity for wind power and solar photovoltaic technologies,” Li said.

“An ancient Chinese proverb reads: ‘Those who persevere in action will achieve their goals.’ … No matter how the international landscape shifts, (China’s manufacturing industry) remains committed to honoring its pledge of building a community with a shared future for mankind through tangible green initiatives,” he added.

He Kebin, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said: “After decades of efforts, China has taken the lead in research and development, and in the large-scale engineering application of new energy technologies. Its mature and cost-competitive technical solutions are becoming increasingly sought-after in the global market.

“In the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, China’s unique expertise will provide crucial support for other countries that are rich in wind and solar resources but have weak grid foundations,” the academician said.

He Xiaopeng, CEO of Chinese auto company Xpeng Motors, said that China “possesses distinct advantages in industrial chain and artificial intelligence, complemented by strengths in efficiency, cost, quality and scale”, adding that “these factors can empower the global expansion of China’s new energy vehicles”.