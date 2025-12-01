E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited decided to acquire an AI access control system and smart community service company to expand its front-end industrial chain

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, announced today that following multiple rounds of negotiations and due diligence, it has decided to acquire Fuzhou Yunding Mutual Chain Information Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Fuzhou Yunding”).

Fuzhou Yunding is a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) information platform company that specialises in artificial intelligence (AI) access control systems and smart community services. It currently holds over 20 authorised intellectual property rights and its products are closely integrated with government urban governance and big data requirements. The company has established multidimensional collaborations with commercial and public rental housing providers, affordable housing providers, older residential communities, government agencies, banks and property management firms. It is also expanding its partnerships with schools, industrial parks and other channels to advance the intelligent transformation of regional community management and operational lifecycles.

Fuzhou Yunding currently operates over 500 residential projects across Fujian and Anhui provinces, with more than 3 million registered users on its mobile app. Numerous prestigious communities (such as Fuzhou Poly Champagne International), renowned universities (Fuzhou University), and government entities like Xiamen Siming District Administration utilize Fuzhou Yunding’s AI access control systems and smart community services.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “E-Home has decided to acquire Fuzhou Yunding Mutual Chain Information Technology Co., Ltd. The acquisition, driven by E-Home’s development needs, will combine the strengths of both companies. It will enable E-Home to acquire customers seeking home services through the front-end of its IoT information platform, achieving end-to-end industry integration. This will enhance the company’s market competitiveness and brand influence, marking a crucial step in E-Home’s expansion into the AI industry and smart community services.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China.

The company is mainly involved in: 1. Home appliances, smart home installation, maintenance; 2. Housekeeping, nannies, maternity matron and cleaning services; 3. Internet aging + home care; 4. Units of public places cleaning. After years of development, E-Home has formed two main business channels, ToB and ToC, with two important subsidiaries.

Two main channel: 1. The ToC business to nanny, maternity matron, home care, cleaning, repair, maintenance of family integrated services. 2. The ToB business to public cleaning. Two subsidiaries: 1. Zhongrun Pharmaceutical, integrating pharmaceutical warehousing, distribution, wholesaling, retailing, and online sales; 2. Chuangying: presidential training, internal training, corporate consulting and counseling, and policy counseling. E-Home has been a comprehensive service enterprise for family life! We have always adhered to the “solving every issue of customers with heart” business philosophy, adhere to do the industry benchmark. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company’s future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.