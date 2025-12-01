Elser AI Unveils the World’s First All in One Anime Creation Platform and Opens Waitlist for Early Access

From script to animation, Elser AI is ushering in a new era where everyone can create original animations.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elser AI has announced the official opening of its waitlist for the world’s first one-stop AI animation generator. Users can sign up for the waitlist ahead of time to try out the future full-process AI animation creation platform. With just a basic idea, creators can produce professional animated short films in minutes thanks to Elser AI’s integration of script generation, storyboard design, character creation, voiceover, and editing.



Elser AI – The Best AI Anime Generator

Making traditional animation takes a long time and a lot of work because people have to work together on many different parts of the process, such as writing the script, drawing, voice acting, and editing. Now with Elser AI, the whole process would no longer be so complicated. Elser AI is the first all-in-one AI animation creation platform in the world. It brings together writing scripts, storyboarding, designing characters, making sound, and making videos. This means that you can go from an idea to the final cut in just a few minutes.

End-to-end Solution to Anime Creation

In the past, making animation often required switching back and forth between multiple software. The storyboard is created by the artist using drawing tools, the characters are created by the animator using modeling software, the script is written by the scriptwriter using text tools, and the final step is to switch to the editing platform for synthesis. It takes a lot of effort to ensure that the characters appear the same in each image.

Data shows that more than 35% of the total production time in traditional animation production was spent changing tools and modifying files. This fragmented process not only easily stifled inspiration but also made it difficult to complete larger projects, with many good ideas getting stuck at the “too complicated to operate” stage.

Elser AI has completely changed this. As the world’s first AI anime creation platform dedicated to the animation industry, it integrates the five core elements of animation, including script, storyboard, character, voiceover and rendering into a single workflow. From idea to final cut, users can complete all tasks on a single interface without switching between tools.

With just one click, users can create popular formats such as animated comics or slapstick comics, as well as short anime films and music videos. According to test results, Elser AI can now finish a 3-minute anime short film in as little as 3 minutes, increasing efficiency by more than 95%. Previously, this process took 3-5 days.

Everyone Could Tell Stories with AI

“Elser AI has opened a new chapter in AI animation creation,” said Phil Liu, founder and CEO of Elser AI. “We hope to give everyone the chance create animation. Whether you are an individual creator or a professional team, Elser AI can help you make an entire animated short film, including characters, voice acting, and music in just a few minutes.”

Based on the real needs of over 200 animation companies worldwide, Elser AI has developed a set of specialized creative tools:

AI Anime Art Generator ：It currently supports over 20 anime-specific styles, including comic book, cyberpunk, Japanese anime, and sketch styles. Using text prompts and images, users can create original artwork in high definition that is free of copyright.

：It currently supports over 20 anime-specific styles, including comic book, cyberpunk, Japanese anime, and sketch styles. Using text prompts and images, users can create original artwork in high definition that is free of copyright. AI Anime Video Generator : It can create a variety of animated videos from text and images. Elser AI-generated videos have 40% better dynamic smoothness than similar tools in the industry, which successfully addresses the “plastic” issue that frequently arises in AI videos. Details like flowing hair and wrinkles in clothing, for instance, are more realistic.

: It can create a variety of animated videos from text and images. Elser AI-generated videos have 40% better dynamic smoothness than similar tools in the industry, which successfully addresses the “plastic” issue that frequently arises in AI videos. Details like flowing hair and wrinkles in clothing, for instance, are more realistic. AI Character Generator ：Users can create and customize various original characters, and set details such as the character’s appearance, personality, hairstyle, and attire before using them to create videos.

：Users can create and customize various original characters, and set details such as the character’s appearance, personality, hairstyle, and attire before using them to create videos. AI Script and Storyboard Generator: The tools could generate storyboards and scripts in seconds. Just enter the plot, and a full script complete with storyboard prompts will be produced. The storyboarding process can set camera movement effects like tilt, pan, and push-pull and automatically aligns with popular animation camera techniques. Even beginners can create a professional-quality storyboard sequence in ten minutes. For small and medium-sized studios, this is equivalent to saving the labor cost of a professional storyboard artist.

One-stop Animation Generator with Professional Creative Control

Elser AI is more than just a simple AI tool. It also offers users a professional-level creative experience.

Together with movable camera control, AI scriptwriters could produce vivid dialogue, ensuring that every scene precisely conveys emotion. Real-time editing provides immediate feedback and eliminates repetitive importing and rendering, significantly increasing creative output.

More importantly, characters maintain consistent lighting and appearance in different scenes throughout the video production process, giving the overall look a unified and natural feel. Even when working with intricate multi-character stories, it effortlessly maintains a professional design without sacrificing quality.

Like a personal professional animation studio, Elser AI provides a wide range of built-in tools and functions to support the entire creative process.

There is no need to hunt for additional resources because the platform includes sound effects libraries, pre-made soundtracks, and AI music generators. Besides sound libraries, features like lip sync AI make sure that the character’s voice and facial expressions blend in naturally.

Creators can also switch between several styles with a simple click, including 2D, 3D, hand-drawn, comics, and pixel art. Furthermore, the platform offers multilingual subtitle output, making it easy to reach a global audience without the need for further translation.

A New Era of Anime Creation

Elser AI is driving the next wave of AI animation development and it is about to significantly alter the workflow for traditional animation creation. In the past, a professional animation required the involvement of a complete crew. Professional works can now be independently produced by a single person or a small group of people. Without having to switch between tools, all tasks, including writing scripts, drawing, recording sound, and editing, can be completed on this single platform.

Elser AI believes that invention has always been driven by creativity rather than intricate industrial processes. It gives more people the chance to turn their ideas into stunning animation while allowing creators to focus on the story itself. It is more than just a practical tool; it’s a true catalyst of innovation across the whole animation business.

This platform was founded by a team of premier universities and tech firms from across the world, which guarantees both technological prowess and practical experience. Their objective in creating Elser AI is very clear: to use AI to lower the barrier to creativity so that more people can produce amazing original stories.

