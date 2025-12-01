Hedia appoints new CEO: Rasmus Kofoed to succeed Lars Christian Lund

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Danish diabetes‑tech company Hedia is implementing a leadership change effective 1 December 2025, when Rasmus Kofoed will take over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He succeeds Lars Christian Lund, who after approximately 2 years in the role has decided to step down to take up a Group CEO position in another international company.



Rasmus Kofoed Appointed CEO of Hedia

Hedia develops digital solutions that help people with insulin‑dependent diabetes to better understand and manage their treatment through data, artificial intelligence and user‑friendly app technology. Founded in 2016, the company has positioned itself as a leading European player in digital diabetes management and digital therapeutics.

Carl Bilbo, Chairman of the Board of Hedia, commented:

“Under Lars Christian Lund’s leadership, Hedia has progressed from an ambitious start‑up to a professional scale‑up with strong regulatory and commercial development. Lars has played a central role in strengthening the organisation, securing MDR approval and building the foundation for global growth. On behalf of the board I wish to thank him for his outstanding contribution and dedication. We are equally pleased to welcome Rasmus Kofoed as our new CEO. Rasmus brings a strong strategic and commercial profile with proven experience in life science and medtech. He is the right person to lead Hedia into the next phase.”

Rasmus Kofoed brings a solid background in the life science and medtech industries. He has held senior leadership positions at Novo Nordisk, Abbott, Roche and Medtronic, and served as CEO of ChemoMetec, with overall commercial and strategic responsibility – including growth, transformation and international expansion. With this strong commercial experience, he will assume the role as CEO on 1 December 2025, with ambitions to further strengthen Hedia’s product and market platform and expand the company’s international partnerships.

“I see enormous potential in Hedia,” says Rasmus Kofoed.

“The company combines clinical insight with technology in a way that creates real value for people with diabetes. I look forward to working with the team to extend our reach, strengthen our partnerships and continue the journey to make Hedia a leading player in digital diabetes care.”

With this leadership transition, Hedia marks the next natural step in its growth journey and reaffirms its commitment to expanding its international footprint and commercial engagement.