German Adventurer Selects Taipei as Her 80th Destination, Praising Safety and Cultural Depth

Jana Alessa Bittner explores Dihua Street in vintage-style dress, immersing herself in Taipei’s historic atmosphere.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2025 – German explorer Jana Alessa Bittner, currently on a solo mission to visit all 197 countries and become the youngest German woman to achieve this milestone, recently selected Taipei as the 80th stop on her global journey. Her early November visit highlighted the city’s reputation as a safe, welcoming and culturally rich destination for independent travelers.

During her stay, Bittner explored the historic Dadaocheng district and experienced a traditional qipao transformation at the Dadaocheng Visitor Center. Dressed in elegant vintage-style attire, she strolled along Dihua Street, passing preserved merchant houses, temples, herbal medicine shops, tea stores and vibrant street food stalls. The immersive experience allowed her to witness how Taipei seamlessly blends historical heritage with contemporary urban life.

Sharing her journey on Instagram, Bittner described the qipao walk as one of the highlights of her Taiwan trip and recommended that visitors reserve the experience online in advance. She encouraged travelers to explore Dihua Street in traditional attire, noting that the lively atmosphere enabled her to connect deeply with local culture — from historic architecture and community scenes to authentic Taiwanese cuisine and artisan boutiques.

The Taipei City Government Department of Information and Tourism stated that the Dadaocheng Visitor Center offers a complimentary retro costume experience as part of its efforts to promote immersive cultural tourism. This initiative provides visitors with an engaging gateway into Taipei’s history while showcasing the charm of old districts through interactive cultural experiences.

Taipei’s commitment to safety and inclusivity has also gained international recognition. In 2025, Time Out ranked Taipei as the world’s safest city for female digital nomads, citing its secure environment, efficient public transportation and traveler-friendly infrastructure. This distinction further strengthens Taipei’s appeal as a destination where solo female travelers can explore with confidence and peace of mind.

Through Bittner’s visit, Taipei once again demonstrates its appeal as a city where tradition and innovation coexist, offering meaningful cultural encounters alongside modern urban charm for global travelers seeking authenticity and inspiration.

