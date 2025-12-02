“Marishi Fuji” Wins Grand Gold Prize at the World Green Tea Contest 2025

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Phenimax, a specialty tea retailer devoted to premium organic Japanese teas, is proud to announce a significant achievement. Its flagship organic Temomicha (Hand-rolled Japanese Tea), “Marishi Fuji,” has received the Grand Gold Prize, the highest honor at the World Green Tea Contest 2025 in Shizuoka, Japan.



Phenimax LLC._MarishiFuji

This prestigious recognition reaffirms the unparalleled quality of Marishi Fuji, a premium hand-rolled Japanese tea crafted from organic Marishi leaves. Earlier this year, it achieved the highest bidding price at Japan’s first green tea auction of the season in May, earning significant acclaim both domestically and internationally. Phenimax also submitted Marishi Fuji to leading international competitions, including the Japanese Tea Selection Paris in France (currently under review).

Phenimax will release a Marishi Fuji Temomicha Set, an exquisite, limited-edition that unites the award-winning Marishi Fuji, a bespoke Arita ware tea set, and traditional Wasanbon confectionery. With only ten sets available, each represents a rare opportunity to experience Japan’s finest artistry. Pricing is available upon individual inquiry, and the set serves as a truly distinguished gift for special occasions.

For details on the “Marishi Fuji Temomicha Set”: https://phenimax.com/pages/world-green-tea-contest-2025-entry

For “Marishi Fuji Temomicha Set” Inquiry: https://phenimax.com/pages/marishi-fuji-purchase-inquiry

Preserving a 400-Year Tradition: Temomicha (Hand-rolled Japanese Tea)

Phenimax is not merely a purveyor of organic teas. We are devoted to preserving and sharing with the world the most exquisite and rare premium green teas, meticulously crafted using the Temomi (hand-rolling) method. This traditional technique, with a history of more than 400 years, was recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage of Japan in 2024. Each batch is hand-rolled for over eight hours after harvest, resulting in a tea of remarkable depth and refinement. Among our offerings is the award-winning Marishi Fuji, part of a collection produced only in limited quantities.

The Secret Behind the Legendary Marishi Cultivar

The Marishi Fuji tea, honored with the Grand Gold Prize, offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It is crafted from the elusive Marishi cultivar, a legendary and exceptionally rare strain cherished by connoisseurs.

Unlike the neatly trimmed, dome-shaped rows found in most commercial tea fields, the Marishi tea plants grow freely in a gentle, tree-like form. This natural growth allows sunlight to reach every leaf evenly, nurturing the development of leaves of exceptional quality. Each leaf is cultivated organically and carefully hand-picked, one by one. Only the tender new bud and the two young leaves that have just opened—known as Ichishin Niyo (“one bud, two leaves”)—are selected.

In contrast, most teas on the market are machine-harvested, often including stems and tougher leaves. The meticulous hand-picking process used for Marishi Fuji ensures unparalleled flavor and refinement. These uncompromising standards in cultivation and harvesting are key reasons the tea achieved the highest bidding price and widespread acclaim at this year’s first tea auction.

“Wholefood” Organic Matcha (Under the “Unicross” Brand)

Phenimax is also expanding its offerings with globally rare and innovative organic matcha products. Phenimax has commenced pre-orders for its Japanese Wholefood Organic Matcha. In today’s global market, over 90% of matcha is produced using chemical fertilizers and pesticides, artificially creating a vibrant green color. Phenimax challenges this norm by offering matcha that is not only organic but also Wholefood. Typical matcha sold worldwide removes the leaf veins, stripping away most of the nutrients. Phenimax’s proprietary technology finely grinds the entire leaf, including veins, down to a silky powder, delivering the complete nutritional profile. Additionally, Phenimax has developed the world’s only Japanese Wholefood Organic GABA Matcha (as of October 2025), which boasts an elevated GABA content through special technology. Pre-orders for both are now available.

Organic 100% Uji Matcha – The Rarest of the Rare

For true connoisseurs of ceremonial-grade matcha, Phenimax proudly presents an exceptional creation: organic matcha made exclusively from tea leaves grown in the historic Uji region of Kyoto.

Uji has long been celebrated as the birthplace of Japan’s finest tea, yet it now accounts for only about 4% of the nation’s total production. Under the official definition of Uji teas in Japan, teas blended with leaves from neighboring prefectures such as Mie, Nara, or Gifu may still be sold as “Uji matcha.” As a result, nearly all so-called “Uji” matcha on the market is blended.

Phenimax’s matcha is different. Ours is a true organic 100% Uji matcha—pure, authentic, and almost impossible to find, even in Japan. Limited quantities are now available.

Learn more about our Organic Matcha here: https://phenimax.com/pages/the-hidden-truth-about-matcha



Phenimax LLC._OrganicMatchaProducts

Phenimax – Redefining the Future of Japanese Tea

From one-of-a-kind hand-rolled teas like Marishi Fuji to our collection of organic 100% Uji matcha, wholefood organic matcha, and wholefood organic GABA matcha, Phenimax unites centuries of Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary refinement. Each creation embodies the spirit of purity, patience, and perfection that defines authentic Japanese tea.

Experience the art of tea at its highest form. available through our official website and private inquiry.

Website: https://phenimax.com