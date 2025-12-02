Natural Field Releases “Ashwagandha White Paper” and Landmark Liposome Research Achievements at 2025 FTA (Food Research Exchange Super Ingredients Conference)

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Against the backdrop of the accelerated upgrading of the global functional nutrition industry, technology-driven ingredient enterprises are increasingly emerging as the core force of the industrial chain. In November 2025, the FTA (Food Research Exchange Super Ingredients Conference) was successfully held in Hangzhou, gathering renowned enterprises from the fields of functional foods, nutritional ingredients, and innovative technologies to jointly showcase the latest industry trends. Among them, Natural Field, a company with years of experience in plant active substances and liposome delivery technology, collectively released a series of scientifically significant achievements with industry strategic value. It also won important awards at the conference for its multiple co-loading liposome products, establishing itself as one of the most watched upstream innovative enterprises at this year’s event.

During the conference, Natural Field conducted in-depth exchanges with industry experts, research institutions, and brand enterprises around hot topics such as “adaptogen”, “standardization of plant active substances,” and “liposome delivery systems.” The company not only announced the white paper and multiple technical data achievements but also demonstrated the latest progress in product R&D, platform technology construction, and industrial application implementation, reflecting its forward-looking layout and comprehensive strength in driving technological innovation in the functional nutrition sector.

At the main forum of the conference, Mr. Yang Haiying, founder of Natural Field, officially released the “Ashwagandha White Paper on”. As the first domestic enterprise to publish a comprehensive document on ashwagandha, Natural Field systematically sorted out the structural characteristics, mechanism of action, market trends, and product application logic of ashwagandha’s active ingredients in the white paper. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Yang stated that the adaptogen concept has entered a stage of rapid development in the global market, but there are still discrepancies in the industry’s understanding of its mechanisms, standardization, and raw material authenticity. Therefore, systematic research and data collation are crucial to ensuring the healthy development of the market. The release of the white paper attracted great attention from research institutions, brand owners, and R&D engineers, with many participants praising it as “the most systematic professional document on ashwagandha from a scientific research perspective in China.”

In addition to the research achievements in the adaptogen field, Natural Field’s progress in liposome technology became a key technical highlight of the conference. At the liposome technology sub-forum, Dr. Duan, leader of the innovative preparation research on co-loaded liposomes at Natural Field, delivered a professional speech, detailing the company’s latest research results in liposome and co-loaded liposome technologies. His speech focused on three major challenges commonly faced by functional nutrition products in oral applications: insufficient stability, low absorption efficiency limiting efficacy, and difficulty in achieving synergistic delivery of multiple ingredients. By presenting experimental data on co-loaded liposomes for Coenzyme Q10, curcumin, and other ingredients, Dr. Duan demonstrated that through structural encapsulation design, intermolecular synergistic configuration, and liposome morphology optimization, the metabolic pathway of ingredients in the human body can be significantly improved, bioavailability enhanced, and functional performance strengthened in certain inflammatory models.

Notably, Natural Field also disclosed data on the performance of some co-loading liposomes in myocarditis and intestinal inflammation models during the presentation. These data highlighted the advantages of co-loading technology in synergistic stability, consistent efficacy, and in vivo distribution of multiple ingredients, triggering intense discussions among on-site technical personnel. After the forum, leaders from multiple participating brand enterprises communicated with Natural Field, expressing intentions to cooperate in product development, technical verification, and ingredient combination design.

Leveraging its solid scientific research strength and technical achievements, Natural Field’s raw material products won awards at this year’s Very Food Innovation Conference. Its NF Co-loading® Liposomal Coenzyme Q10 (raw material) received the “Cardiovascular Health Award” in recognition of its technical breakthroughs in stability, absorption efficiency, and process maturity. Meanwhile, NF Co-loading® Liposomal Coenzyme Q10 (finished capsule product) won the “Potential New Product Award” for its excellent application implementation capabilities. Additionally, the company’s previously developed NF Co-loading® Liposomal Curcumin had already been awarded the Gold Award for Innovation in Natural Ingredients at the 2025 CPHI, further solidifying its technical position in co-loaded liposome technology in the international market.

Beyond showcasing core scientific research achievements, Natural Field also systematically presented its “one-stop liposome service platform” to the industry during the conference. Based on years of experience in functional ingredient research, the company has established a full-process platform system covering raw material screening, liposome encapsulation design, co-loading technology development, stability test verification, efficacy model research, and finished product application support. This platform not only provides domestic brand enterprises with systematic technical support from raw materials to finished products but also attracted technical cooperation intentions from brands in Europe, America, Japan, and other regions. Industry experts commented that a company truly capable of integrating plant active substance research with delivery system construction will become a crucial ecological player in the future competition of the functional nutrition industry.

Natural Field stated that it will continue to conduct in-depth research on key technical issues in the functional nutrition industry and plans to release new data on multiple ingredient synergistic delivery, liposome structure optimization, and application stability research in the coming year. In the future, the company will continue to participate in major domestic and international industry exhibitions, maintain technical exchanges with global research teams and nutrition brands, and jointly promote the industry towards a more scientific, efficient, and safe direction.

As innovative technology plays an increasingly important role in the functional nutrition industry, Natural Field’s concentrated release at the Very Food Innovation Conference marks the industry’s transition from “raw material competition” to “technology competition.” Through continuous scientific research investment and technical integration capabilities, Natural Field is becoming a key driving force in advancing the industry into the era of efficient delivery.