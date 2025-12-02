North American Edge: SIM’s US & Canada Partnerships Explained

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2025 – In today’s interconnected world, education is more than a credential, it is a passport to global opportunities. Singapore Institute of Management Global Education (SIM GE) exemplifies this vision through strategic partnerships with two leading North American institutions, the University at Buffalo (UB), The State University of New York, and the University of Alberta (UofA). These collaborations bring world-class degrees to Singapore, combining academic excellence with accessibility and flexibility.

Bringing North American Excellence to Singapore

North American universities are recognized for their rigorous standards, innovative teaching, and global outlook. SIM’s partnerships allow students to earn prestigious U.S. and Canadian degrees locally while enjoying opportunities for overseas exposure. This model offers affordability without compromising quality, making SIM a trusted gateway to international education.

University at Buffalo: A U.S. Flagship Institution

Founded in 1846, the University at Buffalo is the largest and most comprehensive campus in the State University of New York (SUNY) system and a member of the elite Association of American Universities (AAU). UB ranks among the top public universities in the United States, reflecting its strong academic reputation. At SIM, UB offers undergraduate programs in business and communication, backed by AACSB accreditation, the gold standard for business education worldwide. Only about six percent of business schools globally hold this accreditation, ensuring UB graduates meet international benchmarks in business knowledge and ethics.

UB’s programs at SIM are designed for efficiency and value. Students can complete their U.S. degree in just three years, compared to the traditional four-year program, and at a fraction of the cost. The curriculum blends core business principles with interdisciplinary learning, including courses in psychology, sociology, and technology, skills essential for thriving in today’s dynamic global economy. Faculty members include visiting professors from the U.S. and local experts, creating a rich, multicultural learning environment that mirrors the global workplace.

University of Alberta: Canada’s Premier Business School

On the Canadian front, SIM partners with the University of Alberta, ranked among the top four universities in Canada and consistently within the top 100 globally. Its Alberta School of Business holds the distinction of being the first and longest continuously AACSB-accredited business school in Canada, a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence.

SIM offers the MBA (FastTrack) program from UofA, tailored for business graduates seeking senior management roles. This program combines academic rigor with flexibility, allowing completion within one to two years. Students enjoy the same degree as those studying on campus in Canada, but at a significantly lower cost and with the convenience of remaining in Singapore. The program also provides career coaching and networking opportunities, equipping graduates with the tools to advance in competitive global markets.

AACSB Accreditation and Flexible Pathways: Your Passport to Global Leadership

Both UB and UofA share the hallmark of AACSB accreditation, a rigorous standard that signifies excellence in teaching, research, and curriculum development. For students, this means their qualifications are recognized worldwide, opening doors to careers across borders and industries. Beyond these flagship programs, SIM offers flexible pathways for lifelong learning, including part-time options, online learning, and articulation routes to other top universities. These pathways empower working professionals to upskill without sacrificing career progression, reinforcing SIM’s role as a lifelong learning partner.

Your Passport to Global Business Leadership

Choosing SIM’s North American programs is more than an academic decision, it is an investment in a future defined by global opportunities. Students gain a globally recognized degree from top-ranked universities, access to international faculty, and a curriculum that blends North American rigor with global relevance. In a world where borders are increasingly blurred, SIM equips its graduates to lead confidently on the international stage right from Singapore.

