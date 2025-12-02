Peak Energy Celebrates Two-Year Milestone with Over 1.5 GW in Projects Across APAC

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Peak Energy, a leading clean energy platform backed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, is marking its two-year anniversary having added 300 MW of operating assets, 313 MWh of BESS capacity delivered, and 1.5 GW under development across Asia-Pacific.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Peak Energy marks its two-year anniversary with over 1.5 GW of clean-energy projects pipeline across APAC, advancing 24/7 carbon-free power and renewable infrastructure for industrial and multinational clients.

In just 24 months, the company has become one of the region’s fastest growing renewable energy platforms, providing high-quality, solutions to corporates and utilities across diverse markets. Peak Energy uniqueness lies in the combination of proven operational delivery, deep in-house development skills, and the ability to craft clean-energy solutions that support the growth plans of industrial and multinational clients across different countries and market realities.

Engaged to accelerate the energy transition in Asia, Peak Energy has established a robust platform delivering high-quality clean energy infrastructure across the region. With active operations in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Australia, the company is uniquely positioned to serve both multinational and regional industrial clients.

Founded with the ambition to make renewable energy accessible, and scalable for Asia’s industrial and commercial sectors, Peak Energy delivers customized solutions – from onsite solar to battery storage and offsite PPAs – tailored to the needs of each customer.

“Peak Energy was founded with a clear mission: to deliver cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable power to corporates and utilities across Asia. From day one, our vision was to combine global best practices with the expertise of experienced local teams to develop, finance, construct, and operate renewable energy infrastructure. Achieving that ambition in just 24 months – becoming one of the region’s largest and fastest-growing developers – is truly remarkable. This success reflects the passion and commitment of our teams and the trust placed in us by our customers and partners.” said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy.

Unlocking the Next Generation of Clean Energy Infrastructure

Peak Energy already supports major industrial companies, ranging from automotive suppliers and industrial manufacturers to food & beverage companies and logistics groups. Solutions span large-scale offsite supply for multinational decarbonization programs, as well as engineering excellence for rooftop systems on complex operational sites.

As corporate energy strategies across Asia evolve from decarbonization to full-scale energy resilience, Peak Energy is now going beyond traditional solar into round-the-clock, controllable renewable power. We combine advanced battery storage, flexible energy supply strategies, and intelligent technologies to ensure businesses receive dependable renewable power. This approach is particularly valuable for companies operating in areas with unstable grids, or where solar energy alone does not meet all their needs.

At the core of our strategy is 24/7 solar delivery: the ability to match clean energy production with real-time consumption. As an active member of the 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy (CFE 24/7) initiative, Peak Energy is at the forefront of implementing these solutions across Asia. In Japan, Peak Energy is already supporting key clients in achieving hourly-matched renewable power, enabling them to meet both global reporting standards and local energy stability needs.

“We’re seeing demand not just for clean energy, but for real-time, resilient, locally sourced and controllable energy,” said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy. “This marks a fundamental shift in how industrials procure and manage electricity.

Asia’s power markets with their volatility and curtailment risks, require more than solar panels. They require delivery partners who can design, finance, and operate integrated solutions that work.

By leveraging its local teams, engineering depth, and strong financial backing from Stonepeak, Peak Energy can offer clients bespoke 24/7 solar solutions.”

Built for Long-Term Impact

Peak Energy’s strength lies in its ability to execute complex projects with speed, discipline, and long-term reliability, combining local expertise with deep technical and financial capabilities. This applies to all projects, be it large scale solar farms, hybrid solar and BESS systems, or tailored rooftop installations for manufacturing clients

As Asia enters a decisive phase for clean energy deployment based on competitive and robust players, Peak Energy remains committed to growing alongside its customers on the long term, supporting their long-term decarbonization and energy resilience strategies with solutions that are engineered to last.

About Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific (APAC). With 300 MW of operating assets and 1 GW worth of projects in development, our portfolio spans Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. Our activities encompassing the full range of renewable energy business models – including utility-scale development, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs, and energy storage applications – Peak Energy is a one-stop partner for corporates seeking to decarbonize their operations in APAC. We believe in establishing long-term partnerships with our corporate customers, to accompany them in their decarbonization journey, through cleaner, cheaper energy.

An experienced team handles the complete life cycle of our energy assets from origination and development through to operations and decommissioning, employing state-of-the art technology and the industry best practices, respectful of the environment and following world-class HSE standards.

Our business practices, technological and HSE standards are standardized across APAC, but we are implemented and operate locally, with teams in seven countries, and lasting partnerships with local customers, EPCs, vendors, channel partners.

Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with more than USD 79.9 billion of assets under management. Our financial and technical strength coupled with our relationships in local markets allows us to optimize our capital deployment in high quality assets.

For more information, please visit https://www.peakenergy.asia.

Media Contacts

Peak Energy

General enquiries: media@peakenergy.asia