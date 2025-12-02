SOZO and KADOKAWA Announce Major Strengthening of Strategic Alliance to Expand Japanese Pop Culture Experiences in Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2025 – SOZO Pte Ltd has announced a major milestone in its strategic alliance with KADOKAWA Corporation (KADOKAWA), as a consolidated subsidiary of KADOKAWA’s global group network. This collaboration will strengthen efforts to bring high-quality Japanese pop culture experiences to fans across Asia, combining SOZO’s expertise in large-scale event production with KADOKAWA’s extensive content legacy.

With the strengthening of the alliance, SOZO will continue to operate as a neutral and independent platform, working closely with partners across the entire industry. The current SOZO leadership and management structure will remain unchanged, ensuring continuity, stability, and an unwavering commitment to welcoming all Japanese companies, creators, and IP owners into the Asian region.

“We are excited about the tremendous possibilities ahead and the new doors that have opened for us,” said Shawn Chin, Managing Director of SOZO. “At the same time, our mission remains unchanged — SOZO continues to be a neutral platform that welcomes all partners across the ACG ecosystem.”

“KADOKAWA is delighted to welcome SOZO, our trusted long-time partner, into our Group,” said Takeshi Natsuno, Chief Executive Officer of KADOKAWA Corporation. “We see tremendous synergy between our companies, and this partnership represents a long-term commitment to growing the Japanese pop culture ecosystem together. By combining KADOKAWA’s content and business strengths with SOZO’s regional expertise, we believe we can deliver even greater excitement to fans around the world.”

Two Powerhouses together: Bringing a Diverse Media Mix to the Region

Headquartered in Singapore, SOZO is a leading industry pioneer in the region as the ‘bridge’ connecting Japan to Asia. Its diversified business divisions in the entertainment sector include producing concerts for top Japanese artists in Southeast Asia, hosting exhibitions and events for popular ACG and anime titles, and developing and distributing merchandise.

Since its first event in Singapore in 2008, Anime Festival Asia (AFA) has in the past expanded its reach across Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and even Japan, serving as a platform for Japanese pop culture, centered on anime, comics, and games. Held over 32 times in numerous cities across Southeast Asia, the event has attracted close to 3M attendees since it started back in 2008. It has firmly established itself as one of Southeast Asia’s largest anime events. Last year’s AFA Singapore 2024 drew approximately 130,000 attendees over 3 days. The event features expansive exhibition grounds featuring both commercial and community exhibitors, extensive stages housing talk shows from behind-the-scenes guests (Voice actors, Directors, Producers, Industry Staff), as well as top-tier Japanese Performing Music Artists on a world-class concert stage.

Furthermore, the Southeast Asian market is experiencing a rapid surge of interest in Japanese pop culture, concurrent with remarkable economic growth. The popularity of diverse media, such as anime, manga, games, and music, is expanding. In recent years, collaborations with companies outside the entertainment industry have also increased. The presence of Japanese content is strengthening year by year.

Recent projects delivered in 2025 alone include major ACG festivals like AFA Singapore 2025 and AFA Indonesia 2025, as well as concerts for leading Japanese artists. These range from YUURI’s shows in Singapore, Bangkok, and Hong Kong, to YOASOBI, Ryokuoushoku Shakai, the Ghibli Original Singers Symphony in Singapore and Jakarta, and many more.

KADOKAWA’s business strategy focuses on promoting “Global Media Mix with Technology” – with the stable creation and extensive global distribution of a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. In Southeast Asia, KADOKAWA operates in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. With a broad range of entertainment businesses, including the translation and publication of comics and light novels, operating an e-book platform, planning and distribution of merchandise, operation of direct retail stores, and film distribution.

SOZO and KADOKAWA have collaborated in the SEA region for more than 10 years. In 2014, KADOKAWA Group’s DWANGO Co. Ltd co-hosted an overseas edition of its large-scale cultural event Niconico Chokaigi, alongside SOZO’s Anime Festival Asia. In 2024, DWANGO launched the international creator collaboration program, Asia Creators Cross, with SOZO. DWANGO also exhibited at and was a sponsor for Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2025. KADOKAWA has also deepened its partnership with SOZO through initiatives such as anime stage presentations at Anime Festival Asia.

Together, SOZO and KADOKAWA look forward to shaping the next chapter of Japanese pop culture in the region, creating new opportunities for partners, creators, and fans alike.

