VEVOR Shatters Sales Records: Tops U.S. Tools & Hardware on TikTok Shop During Black Friday

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Black Friday, November 28, VEVOR strengthened its leadership on TikTok Shop across the United States, claiming the No.1 spot in the GS POP Tools & Hardware category with a record-breaking sales performance. Across its four U.S. stores, VEVOR generated $1.5 million in GMV in a single day, with VEVOR Store US contributing more than $1 million alone. This capped off a month of rapid acceleration – November GMV grew by over 50% month-over-month and nearly doubled year-over-year.



Beyond the revenue surge, the brand also saw exceptionally fast sell-through across its hero products. VEVOR’s top sellers – including the Impact Socket Set, Mechanic Work Stool, and Home Power Tool Combo Kit—moved at a pace far above typical daily volumes. This surge wasn’t just algorithmic; it was fueled by marathon livestream sessions where viewers watched live torque tests, triggering immediate add-to-cart spikes. During peak shopping hours, checkouts ran nearly nonstop, with new orders coming in every few seconds and thousands of Impact Socket Sets sold before noon. The product then continued to gain momentum across TikTok Shop, drawing strong user recommendations and reinforcing its position as the community’s preferred choice in the category. This momentum extended beyond the platform as well, with Google Trends showing a notable increase in search interest for VEVOR and its top products during the Black Friday period.

To engage its community ahead of Black Friday, VEVOR also launched a TikTok Challenge #GloryInTheImperfectTry, encouraging creators to share their most inventive attempts and experiments in everyday life. The campaign inspired a wave of user videos—from garage makeovers to furniture builds—highlighting a playful, creative community willing to take on new challenges. Along the way, participants shared candid experiences with VEVOR products: one mentioned that the kit finally helped them complete a long-delayed shed makeover, while another noted that the socket set made quick work of a car repair, feeling surprisingly solid and reliable for the price.

“This milestone isn’t just about strong sales—it’s about the trust our community places in us,” said Gavin, VEVOR Brand Director. “Seeing shoppers choose VEVOR repeatedly, especially during the most competitive shopping day of the year, reinforces that people see us as a dependable partner in their projects. We’re grateful for that trust, and we’ll continue delivering solutions that help home creators tackle every challenge with confidence.”.

With its commitment to high-quality products and exceptional value, VEVOR empowers home creators to tackle any project with confidence. From everyday repairs to ambitious DIY builds, the brand makes home improvement easier, more efficient, and more rewarding. Looking ahead, VEVOR will continue to refine its product portfolio and enhance the customer experience, providing home improvement solutions that help households and creators across the country bring their ideas to life.

