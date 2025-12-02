Zoho One Elevates Work with Unified Experience, Integrations, and Intelligence

Significant reimagining removes boundaries between apps for users, administrators, and AI



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2025 – Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today announced numerous enhancements to Zoho One, its all-in-one business software platform, featuring an evolution in the user experience that facilitates easy and secure collaboration. The new Zoho One offers a seamless experience across its 50 applications, putting the user and context at the core.

“Today’s Zoho One update redesigns the user experience to address how work is evolving from an app-based system to a platform-based system,” says Gibu Mathew, VP & GM, Zoho APAC. “Customers are not licensing apps with Zoho One. They are licensing peace of mind. They expect Zoho to take care of the technology part and let them be productive in their business. Our enhancements with this release deliver essentially that – a unified experience delivered through unified integrations, context, workflows, and data.”

Originally launched in 2017 as a first-of-its-kind suite allowing businesses to run every aspect of their organization, today, Zoho One includes over 50 applications and serves over 75,000 customers worldwide, with an average of more than 22 apps used per customer. The software platform stands out for its privacy, security, and trust, underpinned by Zoho’s ownership of the entire technology stack. End-to-end control, coupled with deep integrations, ensures consistent reliability and compliance, equipping organizations with a competitive edge through seamless, intelligent operations.

Zoho One’s new features offer unification across three domains: Experience, Integrations, and Intelligence.

Experience – removing boundaries between apps

Zoho One’s new UX provides a connected, context-aware user experience:

Spaces bring easier access to your everyday apps. Apps within Zoho One are grouped into Spaces across the top toolbar, and each serves a distinct purpose. Personal Space includes apps unique to the individual, including personal productivity software. Organizational Space includes tools for company-wide communication (Forums, Town Hall, Ideas, and more). The software includes function-specific spaces grouped by Department (HR, Marketing, Finance, and more). All of these spaces can be customized to better serve employees’ needs. This user experience unifies several aspects between applications, from search to settings, and more, offering a consistent experience across the board.

Action Panel and Quick Navigation keep employees informed and on task. The Action Panel aggregates action items for the users across applications, helping user plan their day. The Approvals section unifies various review actions across various apps, whether it is approval of jobs, expenses, trips, or document signatures – all of these are aggregated in a single action panel, bringing information to users instead of asking them to visit the application. The Quick Navigation helps user access anywhere across the Zoho One Operating System with a few clicks.

Dashboard and Boards remove boundaries between apps. Zoho One’s expanded dashboard consolidates data from all connected apps, even third party ones, into a single location that can be personalized using pre-existing or custom widgets. Dashboards pre-created in Zoho One, powered by Zoho Analytics, can also be brought together as ‘Boards’ within Zoho One. The Boards concept is sprinkled throughout Zoho One, putting context ahead of the application. For example, the Tasks app brings together contextual boards for personal tasks, group tasks, unified tasks, and tasks from Projects and Sprints.

Visual collaboration platform Vani added to improve collaboration. Today’s announcement includes the addition of Vani to Zoho One, offering an all-in-one, visual-first intelligent virtual space. With Vani, Zoho One users can brainstorm, plan, and innovate together – across things like flowcharts, whiteboards, diagrams, mind mapping, and video calling.

Integrations – delivered natively

Zoho One offers native integration with Zoho apps and third-party software. Various types of integrations are supported:

Unified integrations. Zoho One offers a unified integration panel offering visibility into various Zoho-to-Zoho integrations, Zoho-to-third-party integrations, as well as third-party-to-third-party integrations. This unified integration panel provides administrator clear visibility into whatever is going on across their organization. New integrations can be enabled from a central place within Zoho One.

Foundational integrations. Zoho One offers a Unified Portal, a customizable space where users can consolidate all of their application-specific portals, allowing for control over multiple apps from a single screen. The Unified Portal supports third-party software portals, even those from custom apps.

Pragmatic integrations. Important integrations, such as domain verification, can be configured within Zoho One from a central place. Domain verification, typically needed across several applications, can now be configured centrally – without having to do so separately for each app – within Zoho One. Pre-built integrations with GoDaddy allow users to quickly verify their domains even if they aren’t tech-saavy.

Outcome-based integrations. Workflows that extend across many steps often require configurations across apps, and Zoho One allows for the proper integrations along the way. One example is Zoho One’s new Smart Offboarding tool: From within a single workflow, employees can easily transfer department ownership to a new department head, manage employee device data, and more, allowing smooth offboarding of users without having to hop between multiple applications.

Intelligence – unified and contextual

Zoho’s AI assistant, Zia, is now prominently featured across all of Zoho One:

Intelligence aggregated. AI capabilities across various Zoho apps are available within Zoho One. Thanks to unification, users can benefit from aggregated intelligence.

Hub for intelligence. Zoho’s intelligent content management system, Zia Hubs, has its own dedicated space within Zoho One alongside pre-created, dedicated workflows that automatically bring more utility to company data. For example, executed contracts from Zoho Sign and recorded Zoho Meeting conversations both are automatically added into Zia Hubs folders, allowing contract details and relevant conversational details to be surfaced in a Zia Search.

Integrated and Contextual intelligence. Ask Zia will soon be available within the bottom toolbar, allowing fast, prompt-based searches that pull relevant data across multiple Zoho apps to provide a full picture of a user’s schedule, unfinished tasks, or the latest action items from a meeting. Given the broad set of apps that are deeply integrated into Zoho One, Ask Zia can also deliver highly contextual intelligence to guide decision-making.

“We’ve been using Zoho One for five years, and it has completely transformed the way we operate. Moving from limited management visibility to real-time shared dashboards has allowed our leadership team to monitor pipelines, revenue, and service KPIs instantly. Our goal is to enable seamless data and insight sharing across Sales, Operations, Finance, and Customer Success, and Zoho’s continued commitment to delivering native, unified portals and smooth integrations aligns perfectly with the needs of a growing business like ours.” – Cera Koh, Head of Transformation, Singapore, Blue Wireless

When anchored by Zoho One, a company’s tech stack benefits from the software’s security features like smart offboarding, easy management of employee devices, and support for encryption keys. Furthering security is Zoho’s native integration, reducing entry points for potential breaches and streamlining anomaly detection, and Zoho Directory, providing admins a secure platform for workforce identity and access management, included as part of Zoho One. Zoho One also adds customer-defined encryption, Cloud LDAP, and CLOUD RADIUS to allow organizations to more effectively manage authentication, access, and authorization.

Despite the addition of these new features and Vani, Zoho’s visual collaboration platform, pricing for Zoho One remains at $37 per month per user. Zoho One is immediately available globally. AI features will be continuously rolled out.

Disclaimer

All trademarks, product names, and company names cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

Zoho Privacy Pledge

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its data centers, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. More than 130 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, click here.

Hashtag: #zoho

https://www.zoho.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/zohoapac

https://www.zoho.com/one/os-for-business-2025/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zoho Corporation

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world’s most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 18,000 employees. Zoho APAC HQ is located in Singapore. For more information, please visit: www.zoho.com.