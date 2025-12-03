AppliedHE Launches First-Ever Asia Ranking to Recognise Both Public and Private Universities – with Student Voices at the Core

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AppliedHE today announced the results of the inaugural AppliedHE Public & Private University Rankings: ALL ASIA, the first Asia-wide university ranking that separately recognises both public and private universities while placing student feedback and employability outcomes at the heart of its methodology.



Photo: The AppliedHE Xchange 2025 was hosted at Sunway University, bring together higher education leaders, policymakers, and industry partners from across Asia and beyond.

The launch of the AppliedHE ALL ASIA Rankings took place during the AppliedHE Xchange, hosted at Sunway University, which is an annual conference that brings together higher education leaders, policymakers, and industry partners from across Asia and beyond.

This new ranking responds to the growing demand for a more meaningful and student-centric approach to evaluating higher education quality in Asia. By distinguishing between public and private universities and foregrounding real-world outcomes, the rankings offer a more nuanced and equitable view of institutional performance across a diverse and rapidly evolving higher education landscape.

A total of 493 Asian universities from 41 countries were successfully ranked in this year’s edition. Institutions were evaluated using a rigorous and balanced methodology across six dimensions: Community Engagement, Employability, Student Satisfaction, Research Excellence, Internationalisation and Peer Recognition. These indicators collectively ensure the AppliedHE ALL ASIA ranking reflects not only academic strength, but also the broader student experience and societal value contributed by both public and private universities across the region.

Countries with the highest representation in this year’s ranking: Indonesia leads with 73 ranked universities, followed by the Philippines with 60 institutions and Malaysia with 44. India is represented by 29 universities, while South Korea has 28 institutions making into the list. Importantly, all six regions of Asia feature in the rankings, underscoring that access to quality higher education is broadly distributed and that academic excellence is emerging from every corner of the continent.

In the overall results, Yonsei University secured its position as the top private university in Asia, with Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) and Korea University following closely behind. On the public university side, the University of Hong Kong achieved the highest ranking, ahead of the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Mainland China’s Peking University. Sunway University continues to be the top-ranking private university in Southeast Asia, ranking 6th in Asia, while National University of Singapore ranked as top public university in the region.

These outcomes reflect a dynamic and competitive higher education landscape in Asia, one in which both public and private institutions are demonstrating strong performance, regional leadership, and global relevance.

Top 10: ALL ASIA Private Universities

Yonsei University – South Korea Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) – South Korea Korea University – South Korea Hanyang University – South Korea Waseda University – Japan Sunway University – Malaysia Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) – South Korea American University of Sharjah – United Arab Emirates UCSI University – Malaysia Kyung Hee University – South Korea

Top 10: ALL ASIA Public Universities

The University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong SAR National University of Singapore (NUS) – Singapore Peking University – Mainland China Nanyang Technological University (NTU) – Singapore King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) – Saudi Arabia The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) – Hong Kong SAR Tsinghua University – Mainland China City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) – Hong Kong SAR Qatar University – Qatar Fudan University – Mainland China

An Asia-Rooted, Student- and Employability-Focused Alternative

AppliedHE was founded in 2020 by Ms Mandy Mok, a veteran in international university rankings and university improvement strategies, recognised for her expertise in global branding and marketing for higher education. Based in Singapore, AppliedHE has a clear mission to serve students, families, employers, and society with what matters most to them – employability, quality teaching and learning, and real-world engagement.

“AppliedHE was started because we saw an important gap – university rankings often don’t reflect what really matters to students and the communities they live in,” said Mandy Mok, Founder & CEO of AppliedHE. “With ALL ASIA, we’re creating an Asia-rooted, globally trusted ranking that listens to students, focuses on employability and real-life outcomes – not just reputation – and, importantly, separates public and private universities so that comparisons are fairer and more meaningful.”

Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President and Vice Chancellor of Sunway University, shared, “The AppliedHE ALL ASIA ranking highlights the depth and diversity of excellence across Asian universities. For Sunway University, being recognised among the region’s leading institutions affirms our purpose as a mission-driven 5th generation university, committed to empowering impactful research, building meaningful partnerships, and developing talent for the world. Hosting the AppliedHE Xchange reflects our shared commitment and underscores the importance of institutions coming together to advance a better tomorrow for future generations.”

Public and Private: Recognising Asia’s Full Higher Education Ecosystem

Unlike most international rankings, which either focus overwhelmingly on public universities or combine both sectors into a single list, the AppliedHE Public & Private University Rankings: ALL ASIA 2026 deliberately separates public and private universities into two parallel rankings.

This approach:

Recognises the distinct missions and funding models of public and private institutions

Provides fairer benchmarking within each category

Highlights the critical role of private universities in expanding access, innovation, and industry-linked programmes across Asia

“Asia’s higher education landscape is powered by both sectors,” said Professor Kevin Downing, Chair of the AppliedHE Ranking Committee. “Public universities often carry national mandates, while private universities are agile pioneers in education innovation, employability, internationalisation, and industry partnerships. ALL ASIA is designed to honour both – side by side, on their own terms.”

The Only Asian Ranking Built on Student Voices

A key differentiator of ALL ASIA is the systematic inclusion of student and alumni voices through structured surveys on:

Teaching & learning experience

Support services and campus life

Career guidance and employability support

Online and blended learning quality

These student-based indicators are integrated into the overall score, ensuring that lived experiences of learners are reflected in how universities are recognised.