Blackpanda and ST Engineering Partner to Strengthen Cyber Incident Response Across Asia

The partnership explores the integration of Blackpanda’s IR-1 and ST Engineering’s AETHER solution to advance regional cyber defence capabilities.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Blackpanda , Asia’s leading cyber incident response firm, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC) with ST Engineering ‘s Cyber Business, an industry leader in cybersecurity trusted across critical sectors and markets. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in expanding accessible, enterprise-grade incident response across Asia, leveraging the combined strengths of both organisations.



Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC) between Blackpanda and ST Engineering inked at GovWare 2025 by Gene Yu, Founder & CEO, Blackpanda; Victor Tan, Managing Director, SEA, Blackpanda; Lim Meng Hwee, Senior VP/Head, Cyber Solutions & Infrastructure, ST Engineering; Goh Eng Choon, President of Cyber, ST Engineering.

Blackpanda and ST Engineering will collaborate to strengthen regional cyber resilience through technical collaboration and market development, exploring integration opportunities for Blackpanda’s IR-1 assurance solution and ST Engineering’s AETHER AI-enabled threat elimination and response solution . This partnership aims to create an integrated, proactive, and responsive ecosystem that helps SMEs across the region prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber attacks with unprecedented speed and assurance.

“Blackpanda’s IR-1 rapid response capabilities, combined with ST Engineering’s deep expertise in cybersecurity infrastructure, represent a powerful alliance for Asia’s cyber resilience,” said Victor Tan , Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Blackpanda. “Together, we are making it possible for SMEs to access the same level of protection and recovery once reserved only for the largest corporations.”

Democratising Access to Cyber Emergency Response

As digital transformation accelerates across Asia, SMEs face an escalating volume and complexity of cyber threats, from AI-powered phishing to supply chain attacks. Yet despite this growing risk, most enterprises remain unprepared for major incidents. SME businesses require an incident response service that is specifically tailored to meet their needs and budget.

Blackpanda’s IR-1 cyber emergency subscription addresses it by providing always-on access to elite cyber responders, digital forensics , and access to discounted cyber insurance coverage from its Lloyd’s of London insurance coverholder — ensuring immediate expert support when a breach occurs. Through this collaboration, both companies seek to expand IR-1’s accessibility and strengthen organisations’ ability to withstand cyber crises.

“Through this collaboration, we are combining our rapid response capability with ST Engineering’s robust AETHER solution to make professional cyber emergency response widely available,” said Gene Yu , CEO of Blackpanda.

About Blackpanda

Blackpanda is a Lloyd’s of London–accredited insurance coverholder and Asia’s leading local cyber incident response firm, delivering end-to-end digital emergency support across the region. We are pioneering the A2I (Assurance-to-Insurance) model in cybersecurity — uniting preparation, response, and insurance into a seamless pathway that minimises financial and operational impact from cyber attack. Through expert consulting services, response assurance subscriptions, and innovative cyber insurance, we help organisations get ready, respond, and recover from cyber attacks — all delivered by local specialists working in concert. Our mission is clear: to bring complete cyber peace of mind to every organisation in Asia, from the first moment of breach through full recovery and beyond.