Breaking Boundaries with Light and Shadow, Sailing Forward from Zhejiang: The Splendid Opening of the 2025 Zhejiang Service Trade (Singapore) Film & Television Exhibition

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province:

On December 3rd, the 2025 Zhejiang Service Trade (Singapore) Film & Television Exhibition, themed “Service of Zhejiang, Serve the World”, officially kicked off at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. Leveraging the “2025 Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF Singapore)”, this exhibition focuses on international cooperation in the film and television industry. It has organized 12 outstanding Zhejiang-based film and TV enterprises to participate, building an efficient bridge for Zhejiang’s film and TV companies to connect with the Southeast Asian and global markets.

On the afternoon of the same day, the 2025 Zhejiang Service Trade (Singapore) Film & Television Industry Promotion Conference was successfully held at Booth N08, becoming a highlight of the exhibition activities. Through the form of “achievement display + project roadshow + demand release”, the 6 participating enterprises demonstrated the coordinated development advantages of “content + technology + channels”.

Hengdian World Studios focused on the core highlights of “scale leadership and service empowerment”, and elaborated on the scale and one-stop service advantages of Hengdian World Studios. Zhejiang Zhongnan Animation Co., Ltd. promoted its new work Legend of King Qian, which is based on the life of Qian Liu, the founder of the Wuyue Kingdom during the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period. It shared new digital animation technologies by introducing the production details of Legend of King Qian. Xiaowu Bros. focused on the vertical short drama track, providing overseas partners with an integrated “authorization – localization – monetization” solution through a library of more than 5,000 high-quality short dramas, AI multilingual translation and dubbing technology, and a global distribution network. Parallax Films presented two core works, A Story About Fire and My Father’s Son, demonstrating the diversity of cultural expression. Hangzhou Steamworks Creative Co. Ltd. has specialized in the field of stop-motion animation for nearly 20 years, bringing the parent-child IP MINI TOWN and the adult fairy-tale film CANDY. Zhejiang Zhongchuang Huashi Cultural Development Co., Ltd. showcased a film and television content library of over 1,000 hours and a distribution network covering more than 50 countries and regions, focusing on “international copyright authorization and precise localization” services.

During the free negotiation session, representatives of participating enterprises and purchasers conducted in-depth communications around core needs such as copyright transactions, co-production, technology export, and localized distribution.

As a core gathering place for China’s film and television industry, Zhejiang, with its full-industry-chain advantages, technological innovation momentum and policy support, is accelerating its march towards a global film and television highland. In the next two days, Zhejiang will continue to promote more high-quality film and television content, technologies and services to “go global”, enabling Chinese stories to achieve cross-cultural communication through Zhejiang’s carriers and injecting “Zhejiang power” into the global film and television industry.