Bybit Gives Away 25,000 USDT in Holiday Rewards for Fiat and Pay Users

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is ringing in the holiday season with a limited-time offer for new users of its fiat deposit and Bybit Pay services. Offering eligible traders the opportunity to earn rewards from a 25,000 USDT prize pool , the event starts now until December 27, 2025. With up to 50 USDT in rewards per user, holiday shopping will be extra rewarding this year.

The offer is available to eligible users who deposit via Bybit Fiat and spend with Bybit Pay. Participants can earn rewards in three simple steps:

Signing Up: New users must create a Bybit account and complete Identity Verification to qualify for the promotion. Fiat Deposit Tasks: Depositing 100 USDT to get a Lucky Draw ticket, or 1,000 USDT to win extra chances (up to 5 tickets per user). Bybit Pay Transactions: Spending 25 USDT to get a Lucky Draw ticket or 50 USDT to win extra chances (up to 5 tickets per user).

The promotion is on a first-come, first-served basis and open to eligible Bybit users who meet the verification requirements. Participants can track their progress and claim rewards through their Bybit accounts during the campaign period.

As the crypto community close out an eventful year, the campaign rewards both new users making their very first deposits to fund crypto trading, and existing Bybit Pay users who have incorporated crypto payment into everyday life. Both services are building blocks of the emerging digital economy and essential to financial inclusion of a new generation of traders and consumers.

For complete eligibility requirements, reward distribution details, and full Terms and Conditions, users may visit: Bybit Fiat & Pay Christmas season: Earn from a 25,000 USDT Christmas prize pool



