EPG Earns Malaysia’s BOMBA Approval, Paving the Way for Wider Modular Data Center Deployment in ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EPG, a leading provider of modular data center solutions, has received BOMBA certification from Malaysia’s Fire and Rescue Department for its containerized products, becoming one of the first modular data center manufacturers to meet the country’s mandatory fire-safety requirements. The approval – widely recognized across Southeast Asia – confirms EPG’s full compliance and reinforces the company’s readiness for seamless deployments throughout the region.



Certificate by Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia (BOMBA)

BOMBA certification is a required compliance step for data center and infrastructure equipment in Malaysia. It includes bilingual technical documentation, testing through ILAC-recognized laboratories, and detailed production audits. EPG’s modular systems passed all evaluations, demonstrating strong fire-safety performance, structural integrity, and full alignment with Malaysian MS and international ISO standards.

“BOMBA certification serves as a gateway into Malaysia and a trusted signal for customers across ASEAN,” an EPG spokesperson said. “It affirms our compliance and reinforces confidence in the performance and reliability of EPG’s modular solutions.”

The newly awarded certification arrives as EPG scales its Johor Bahru manufacturing hub, which currently operates two plants and is breaking ground on its next-generation, self-owned smart factory. The $80 million facility – scheduled to begin operations in Q3 2026 – will provide 40,000 m² of workshop space, employ more than 800 prefabrication specialists, and produce over 2,000 modular units annually to support up to 550 MW of project capacity. With BOMBA approval in place, EPG can accelerate delivery of compliant systems from Malaysia to nearby markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, where demand for prefabricated and modular capacity is rising alongside AI, cloud, and hyperscale expansion.

The BOMBA approval marks a significant milestone in EPG’s global compliance framework. Building on this achievement, the company is expanding certification initiatives to other regulated markets across Europe, the Middle East and beyond, striving to provide scalable and safe solutions to customers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.epg-module.com or contact communications@epg-module.com

About EPG

EPG is a Singapore-headquartered provider of modular and prefabricated data center infrastructure, powered by dual R&D centers in Singapore and Shanghai and advanced manufacturing hubs in Malaysia and China. With over 20 years of engineering expertise, EPG delivers innovative and sustainable solutions for hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise deployments across APAC, EMEA, the Americas, and other global markets.