Fashion Leaders to convene in Copenhagen with the ambition to Build Resilient Futures

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) has revealed the theme for Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2026: `Building Resilient Futures’. Under the esteemed patronage of Her Majesty the Queen of Denmark, the leading forum for sustainability in fashion will take place on 6 – 7 May at the iconic Copenhagen Concert Hall, with pre-Summit events commencing on 5 May. Throughout the event, fashion’s most influential figures will focus on forging the infrastructure of a future that is durable, restorative, and fair. Registration is now open.

The sustainability movement in fashion has faced extraordinary challenges. Supply chains have been disrupted, especially in key sourcing countries like Bangladesh, Turkey and Vietnam, green ambitions questioned, and cultural narratives reshaped. Last year marked the first time global average temperatures exceeded the 1.5°C threshold set by the Paris Agreement. The industry’s collective capacity to withstand and adapt has been profoundly tested. The Summit theme, ‘Building Resilient Futures’, recognises this moment as both a reckoning and a renewal. It challenges the global fashion community to carefully consider where they will fall on the resilience spectrum: rigid and resistant to change or agile and actively adapting to it.

Across the industry, emerging circularity networks, material innovation, evolving policy frameworks, new financing mechanisms, and data driven accountability are becoming essential building blocks of resilience. The 2026 Summit will examine how these enablers can reinforce long term social, environmental, and economic stability.

Global Fashion Summit will highlight how resilience can be strengthened through collaboration. The programme will focus not only on navigating upheaval, but on using it as a catalyst for greater strength, creativity, and impact – featuring curated content across five stages offering expanded perspectives and session formats.

The Innovation Forum will showcase a curated selection of solutions spanning the value chain – from pioneering materials to advanced end-of-use processes. Summit attendees can connect with solution providers and participate in the Matchmaking Programme, which enables tailored, one-on-one meetings to help accelerate sustainability strategies through targeted partnerships.

Federica Marchionni, CEO, Global Fashion Agenda, says: “Building resilient futures means embracing a plurality of perspectives. There is no single roadmap, only context specific pathways that must collectively lead towards a just and regenerative fashion system. Whether you are a policymaker, designer, manufacturer, innovator, investor, or changemaker, your role in shaping the future of this ecosystem matters. I encourage all attendees to choose a word that captures the future they are striving to build and bring that perspective into the Summit content.”

