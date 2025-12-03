FORLAND Accelerates Global Expansion with Innovation and Strategic Growth

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — According to chinatrucks.org, China’s commercial vehicle industry is stepping onto the global stage, and FORLAND is leading the way. As one of the country’s top commercial vehicle brands, FORLAND is expanding rapidly overseas, showcasing technological innovation and strategic growth at the FORLAND Global Partners Conference 2026 in November, 2025.

FORLAND Lineup Debuts with New Logo

Driven by national strategies such as the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s dual circulation policy, and global efforts toward carbon neutrality, Chinese commercial vehicle exports have surged in recent years, creating strong demand in international markets. In the first half of 2025,China’s new energy commercial vehicle exports grew 230% year-on-year, reflecting strong global demand. The market is moving from small pilot projects to large-scale adoption, with Chinese brands now entering a stage of fully integrated international operations. Success requires more than competitive pricing; companies must navigate regulations, build brand recognition, and localize operations.

FORLAND provides a clear example of international success. The company has evolved from early product exports to establishing overseas headquarters, and now operates a fully localized ecosystem encompassing R&D, production, service, and finance. Liu Xuguang, Vice President of FOTON Motor & President of FORLAND Motor, said at the conference: “Through rapid growth, FORLAND now serves 6.8 million users worldwide and has become a leading global commercial vehicle company.”

Global competition has shifted from individual products to complete ecosystem capabilities. FORLAND emphasizes collaborative innovation, relocating its R&D, spare parts, finance, and manufacturing capabilities closer to local markets, and exploring full-lifecycle ecosystem models, including connected vehicles, financial solutions, and energy/recharging platforms, co-building operational platforms with local partners. The company has also developed three technology paths: electric, hybrid, and hydrogen, and promotes L2+ driver-assistance systems, alongside its L4 smart driving platform, F10. At the conference, 62 models were showcased and the global factory opened for partners, highlighting the company’s technological and manufacturing capabilities.

New models demonstrate practical innovation: the L7 automatic truck integrates smart driving and fuel-saving technologies, developed from millions of kilometers of real-world data. The U7 series features VICU cross-domain control and a skateboard chassis, offering flexibility across diverse markets. This approach combines global demand insights with local technical adaptation, ensuring vehicles meet the needs of different regions.

FORLAND is expanding product lines, developing autonomous and intelligent driving technologies, and planning heavy-duty trucks. Through its ecosystem strategy, partners are co-creators in global operations, supporting product development, local adaptation, and service networks. This strategy moves the company from exporting products to establishing a recognizable international brand.

FORLAND aims to reach 150 countries and regions by 2030, with 10 million users worldwide and $40 billion in revenue. Its approach highlights three trends for Chinese commercial vehicles going global: shifting from price competition to value creation, moving from single-point success to system-wide operations, and building brand recognition through local engagement.

With innovation, localized operations, and strategic partnerships, alignment with national strategies, FORLAND is setting a benchmark for Chinese commercial vehicles competing on the global stage, as highlighted by chinatrucks.org.