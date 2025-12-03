Grange Meat Co. Launches 2025 Christmas Ham Range

Grange Meat Co. has officially launched its 2025 Christmas Ham range, offering premium Australian sourced hams crafted for families preparing their festive tables.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Known for its commitment to quality, sustainability and traditional smoking methods, the Alphington-based butcher is expecting strong demand across both retail and wholesale channels this season.

Each Christmas ham is made from Australian pork sourced through local farming partners who prioritise responsible land management and high animal welfare standards. Grange Meat Co. works directly with producers who follow sustainable farming practices, delivering a product that supports ethical Australian agriculture while delivering exceptional flavour.

This year’s range includes:

full and half bone in hams

boneless hams

traditionally smoked options prepared in the Grange Smokehouse.

Each and every ham is cured and smoked using time honoured methods that enhance tenderness and bring out a deep, balanced flavour profile. Customers can choose from classic styles suited to glazing at home or fully prepared options ideal for easy entertaining.

To meet growing demand for convenience, Grange Meat Co. has expanded its Christmas delivery service across metropolitan Melbourne.

Customers can:

Order online with free delivery on purchases over $150 .

. Visit the Alphington store for personalised assistance from expert butchers.

Pre orders remain open with flexible fulfilment options. Home delivery orders must be placed by 18 December 2025, for delivery up until Wednesday 24 December. In-store pickup cut-off is 22 December 2025.

The business has also reinforced its commitment to reducing waste by encouraging customers to store their hams properly using reusable ham bags and sustainable packaging. Guidance on preparation, glazing and safe storage is available through their website, helping households get the most out of their festive centrepiece.

Grange Meat Co. is expecting significant interest from families, home cooks, caterers and hospitality venues looking for reliable, premium quality Christmas hams. With a focus on freshness, craftsmanship and ethical sourcing, the 2025 range delivers convenience and quality in every mouthful.

About Grange Meat Co.

Grange Meat Co. is a family-owned Melbourne butcher and meat wholesaler rooted in a paddock-to-plate philosophy. Sourcing premium Black Angus beef and free-range lamb from their Romsey Range farm and pork, poultry, and game from trusted Victorian purveyors, they’ve been delivering quality meat since 1970. With a commitment to sustainability, they prioritise animal welfare, traceability, and eco-friendly packaging.