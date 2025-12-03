Infinix and Pininfarina Announce Strategic Design Partnership to Elevate the Future of Premium Smartphones

Collaboration Previews the Upcoming Infinix NOTE 60 Ultra designed by Pininfarina

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, during the Business of Design Week 2025, Infinix announced a landmark strategic partnership with Pininfarina, the iconic Italian design house with a 95-year legacy of shaping some of the world’s most celebrated automobiles, as well as groundbreaking products across sectors such as luxury lifestyle, architecture and yachting. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new flagship design series, with the Infinix NOTE 60 Ultra set to become the first smartphone to emerge from this alliance.



A photo captured at Business of Design Week 2025 shows a Pininfarina representative unveiling the new design partnership to the public.

From the legendary curves of the Ferrari Testarossa to the iconic silhouette of the Alfa Romeo Spider, every creation bearing the Pininfarina badge has stood as a masterpiece of Italian design and innovation since 1930. Now Pininfarina brings its heritage and lifestyle – steeped in elegance and performance – to a smartphone. The upcoming “Infinix NOTE 60 Ultra design by Pininfarina”, marks a milestone not only for the studio but for the industry.

Infinix joins the collaboration at a moment of extraordinary global momentum, with shipments and market share soaring. According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Infinix achieved the largest quarter-on-quarter shipment increase in Southeast Asia in Q2 2025. By uniting Pininfarina’s iconic design philosophy with Infinix’s drive for technological innovation, the alliance aims to set a new benchmark for premium smartphone craftsmanship and introduce high-end, design-driven experiences to a global audience.

“As we collaborate with leading partners across different fields, we are steadily advancing Infinix’s journey toward premiumization,” said Tony Zhao, CEO of Infinix. “Our work with Pininfarina is an important step in strengthening the design foundation of our future products, beginning with the NOTE 60 Series. This partnership reinforces our commitment to deepening investment in high-end design and establishing a new aesthetic benchmark for future flagship products.”

Fabio Calorio, Senior Vice President of Brand at Pininfarina, said: “Partnering with Infinix on this project has been a great opportunity both to express Pininfarina’s legacy of Italian design excellence into the realm of technology and to apply our principles, based on the combination of beauty and performance, in order to make a lasting impact on the user experience. For nearly a century, our brand has shaped new ways of living, been synonymous with purity, timeless design, and emotion in form — values that perfectly align with Infinix’s vision of innovation.”



A teaser poster featuring the Infinix × Pininfarina collaboration, hinting at the upcoming co-designed flagship device, the Infinix NOTE 60 Ultra.

As Infinix and Pininfarina are gearing up to usher in a new era of premium mobile design, full details on the device’s design philosophy, features, and availability will be announced in the coming days.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Pininfarina

A global icon of Italian style, Pininfarina is recognised for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service Group, supreme expression of automotive styling and an established reality in industrial and experience design, architecture, nautical and mobility beyond automotive. A group employing 500 people, offices in Italy, Germany, China, and the United States and listed on the Stock Exchange since 1986. Over the course of nine decades Pininfarina has designed more than 1450 automotive and mobility projects and more than 750 product and architecture projects, receiving more than 90 international design awards in past 10 years.